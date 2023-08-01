Baldur’s Gate 3 Camp Guide: How to Return to Camp, Rest, & More

Healing items don’t come by easily in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, which means that you’ll need to make good use of the game’s camping function to restore your party’s health and keep everyone alive. Here’s a full Baldur’s Gate 3 camp guide to get you acquainted with all its little features.

How to Return to Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3

As soon as you start recruiting new characters to your party in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll quickly run into a new problem: you can only have four characters in your party, and the rest will go back to camp. But how exactly do you go back to camp?

In the bottom right corner, click on the little campfire icon, and choose the option that says Return to Camp. This will automatically teleport you back to a separate campsite instance, where you can speak with your party members individually. This is also where you can remove characters from your party, and add new ones to your formation.

Short Rest and Long Rest

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

We already have a full guide going over the benefits of a Short Rest and Long Rest, but essentially, Long Rests will take up 40 Camp Supplies, while replenishing your Short Rest charges and restoring all health and spell slots. Short Rests can be used twice a day, and will only restore up to half of your maximum health.

You can get more Camp Supplies by searching chests and backpacks, and any food items you pick up along the way will also count towards your Supplies count.

Whenever you’re ready to rest, click on the campfire or any of the bedrolls at the campsite and choose to end the day. You’ll then be able to select the Camp Supplies you want to use for a Long Rest. If you just want to use a Short Rest, click on the campfire icon in the bottom right corner of the screen and choose the Short Rest option.

Interacting With Party Members in Camp

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

We definitely recommend returning to your campsite in Baldur’s Gate 3 frequently. This is where you’ll get to know your party members more intimately as the story progresses, and they’ll often have new insights to share with you.

In addition to that, certain key scenes can only be triggered back at camp, and some of them may be required to progress through a romance questline, so make sure not to miss out on those.

And that's all you need to know about how Baldur's Gate 3's camping mechanic works.