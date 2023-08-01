Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Crossplay? Answered

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the latest installment in Larian Studios’ acclaimed RPG series and, as is the case when a new release hits the shelves, players want to know everything there is about the new game. Here, we’re answering whether the 2023 title has crossplay.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Crossplay?

Sadly, no. There is no support for crossplay in Baldur’s Gate 3. That’s the case whatever your platform and whichever version of the game you’re playing. Currently only coming for PC and PlayStation 5, you’ll need to be playing with other players on your platform in order to enjoy multiplayer.

We do expect a port for Xbox Series S/X, although there’s no confirmed release date for those on Microsoft consoles just yet. Larian Studios have confirmed that the Xbox version is in development, presumably coming in 2024 or later. When that comes, the same lack of crossplay will apply.

Crossplay means being able to play with friends (or enemies) on different platforms. Games with crossplay let players adventure with and against those on other platforms, such as PC with PS5 and vice versa.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

There is some good news though: Baldur’s Gate 3 will have cross-platform progression, meaning players can link their games and play on two different platforms. In short, if you have a PS5 and PC, there’s potential to enjoy your levelled-up character and profile on either.

Larian Studios have not ruled out crossplay ever coming to the title either. However, the lack of information on it suggests that, if it ever comes, it won’t be in the short-term. It’s a hefty feature, requiring a lot of programming and effort to implement.

Naturally, if or when there's updates on Baldur's Gate 3's crossplay status, this page will be updated to reflect them.