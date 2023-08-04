Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What it Does & How to Use it (BG3)

Given the torrent of information Baldur’s Gate 3 throws at you, it’d be little surprise if you haven’t looked at the game’s settings yet. This is vital to do, as there are certain mechanics you need to know about. One in particular is the Karmic Dice setting, and you’ll want to read what this guide has to say before being at the mechanic’s mercy.

What Does Karmic Dice Do in Baldur’s Gate 3? Explained

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

On its face, the Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice setting is a useful mechanic that can prevent a string of bad luck.

While active, it prevents extended streaks of bad rolls by keeping a counter of how many bad rolls you get. The more you notch up in a row, the less likely you are to get a bad roll during your next check. This can ensure you don’t end up falling into the worst situations possible, and that you can get some of the better outcomes in tricky situations.

However, this mechanic isn’t exclusive to bad dice rolls. The Karmic Dice also keeps a tally of how many good dice rolls you’ve managed to get, and if it’s too high, you’ll have a higher chance of a bad roll in your future. This can put the brakes on a hot streak of successes, and force you into a more dangerous scenario than you otherwise would have managed.

The end result is a run that feels more neutral and balanced, for better and worse. You aren’t as likely to see terribly bad luck in your rolls, but you’re also unlikely to have one amazing outcome after another.

Should You Turn on Karmic Dice? Explained

With all of this in mind, we’d only recommend turning Karmic Dice on if you’re a newcomer looking for a more manageable experience.

While it’s unfortunate that it reduces your chances of getting tons of good rolls in a row, the fact that it prevents bad rolls from piling up is great for those who are just starting out. It can help you get your bearings, and make sure that you don’t keep hitting walls that make your playthrough frustrating or unfun.

For everyone else though, it’s probably best to turn Karmic Dice off. Doing so will ensure you get the untarnished Baldur’s Gate 3 experience, and that every dice roll was the one you were destined to receive per your own luck.

How to Turn Off Karmic Dice in Baldur’s Gate 3

On that note, you should know where you can find the Karmic Dice setting in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Open up the main menu with ESC and then selecting the Settings option. Then, scroll down through the Gameplay options until you see the Karmic Dice tab. It’ll be active automatically unless you click its check box, which turns it off or back on.

And with that, you’re all caught up on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice mechanic and what it does. be sure to take a look at our other guides down below so that you’re as informed as possible during your playthrough.