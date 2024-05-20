Solo Leveling Arise Shadows Tier List (May 2024)

Presently, there are four shadows in SLA, and the resources you receive to upgrade them early on are far from enough to max them all out. So, you’re probably wondering which ones you should focus on first. Learn that and more with our definitive Solo Leveling Arise shadows tier list.

Solo Leveling Arise Shadows Tier List – Power Ranking

1. Igris

Image Source: Netmarble via Twinfinite Image Source: Netmarble via Twinfinite Image Source: Netmarble via Twinfinite

As you might’ve guessed from this post’s cover photo, the strongest shadow in Solo Leveling Arise right now is Igris. He is the first shadow you’ll unlock and also provides the best passive of all: flat crit rate % increase. Combine this with all the other sources of extra crit rate and damage, and you’ll quickly reach beyond 200% damage on all of your attacks. However, his biggest selling point might be the 10-second 100% attack increase on his 3rd skill, which will help you burst bosses extremely quickly.

2. Blades

Image Source: Netmarble via Twinfinite Image Source: Netmarble via Twinfinite Image Source: Netmarble via Twinfinite

The second strongest is Blades, who is a shadow version of Baruka from the Solo Leveling manga/anime. The attack % increase he offers is great but still a bit worse than the crit rate. Otherwise, he is pretty similar to Igris, though his move set and animations differ.

3. Iron

Image Source: Netmarble via Twinfinite

Iron, the shadow version of Kim Chul, is the third strongest shadow in Solo Leveling: Arise right now. The % HP increase he offers is good for hunters that rely on HP as their main damage-affecting stat, like Seo Jiwoo, for example. Still, both that and the defense shred and shield he has on his skills aren’t enough to make him more useful than the above two.

4. Tank

Image Source: Netmarble via Twinfinite Image Source: Netmarble via Twinfinite Image Source: Netmarble via Twinfinite

Last on our Solo Leveling Arise shadows tier list; we have Tank. This guy provides the most irrelevant passive: % defense increase. His only redeeming quality is the stun on one of his skills, but it’s questionable whether you’ll ever need it. Overall, you should wait on him and unlock him last.

That does it for our Solo Leveling Arise shadows tier list. If you need more helpful info regarding this game, be sure to check out the Solo Leveling Arise section on our website. You’ll find plenty of guides there, including our weapons tier list, banner schedule, and best ways to farm gold.

