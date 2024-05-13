Solo Leveling: Arise Banner Schedule (May 2024)

Solo Leveling: Arise has been a massive success and the first banner we got since launch was Cha Hae-In – who is OP, by the way. Now, the question is, which units are coming to the gamenext? Here is what we know about who is next on the banner in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Solo Leveling: Arise Banner Schedule

For now, Netmarble hasn’t officially announced who the next hunter on the banner will be. However, if we look at the dossiers on the official website, we can see a few characters that are still not in the game. Cha’s dossier was also there before she got into the game. So, based on that, here are our predictions on who will be on the next hunter banner in Solo Leveling: Arise.

1. Thomas Andre

Thomas Andre is the most probable character to appear on the next banner in Solo Leveling: Arise. Excluding Sung Jinwoo, he was ranked the number one hunter in the world in the manhwa, much stronger even than Cha Hae-In. Just like other National Level hunters, he is a vessel of one of the rulers and possesses immense power. If that translates into the game, we can expect an even bigger power creep in the future.

2. Go Gunhee

Another safe prediction for the next banner in Solo Leveling: Arise is the chairman of the Hunter’s Association, Go Gunhee. This guy’s mild demeanor shouldn’t fool you, as he is just like Thomas and Jinwoo, a vessel of a ruler and, therefore, incredibly powerful. His combat skills weren’t displayed in the Manhwa much, but you can expect him to be pretty strong if he manages to appear as a playable hunter in-game.

3. Unknown

Thomas Andre and Go Gunhee are the only two hunters we can safely predict for now. Still, some cool additions to the banner would be National Level hunters from the Solo Leveling manhwa, Liu Zhigang, and Christopher Reed. It could also be Sung Jinwoo’s father, Sung Il-Hwan, or the strongest hunter from Japan, Goto Ryuji. Whoever it may be, you can be sure that they’ll be strong, so try to save up a few pulls.

Anyway, that’s all we have on the Solo Leveling: Arise banner schedule. If you found this guide helpful and want to learn more about the game, be sure to check out other SLA-related content we have on Twinfinite, including codes for some free Essence and our list of best methods for farming gold.

