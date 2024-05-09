Solo Leveling Arise: Best Ways to Farm Gold

You need gold for enhancing gear, leveling up hunters, stat resets, anything and everything, really. Without it, you might even get stuck at some point, despite being high enough level. So, we prepared a list of the best ways to farm gold in Solo Leveling: Arise. Check it out below.

How to Farm Gold in Solo Leveling: Arise

Depending on your level and the content you have unlocked, certain methods are better than others. So, I divided them into early, mid, and late game methods (E/M/L). Some are good throughout the game, so just look at the brackets next to the method for info. Anyway, here is the list.

Best Gold Farming Methods in SLA

Hunter Pass (E/M): The best source of gold early on in Solo Leveling: Arise. You get 50K for every five levels of the free pass, and the missions are easy to do. Also, make sure to clear daily ones each time, as they’ll give you the most EXP in the long run. Story (E/M/L): Each stage rewards some amount of gold, which tallies up over time. More stages to do than BoTrials, too. Power of Destruction (L): PoD is, for now, the last piece of end-game content you’ll get to play in Solo Leveling: Arise and a great source of gold. Be sure to compete during every season. Mining (E/M/L): You get to mine each gate you clear, and you should do that off-cooldown. Definitely worth doing throughout the game. Battlefields of Trials (M/L): You unlock BoTrials at level 20/Chapter 7, and it is a real game-changer. The resources and gold you get from it are invaluable. Battlefields of Time (L): You unlock BoTime by clearing chapter 10. The daily ranking rewards can give you a solid boost of gold, and you get more for earning achievements. Challenges (E/M/L): There are over 800 of them right now, and you can access them from the menu. Most are easy to complete, and they often reward solid amounts of gold. Activity Fund (E/M/L): Nothing for you to do with this one but collect it. However, there is a 24-hour cap to the resources you get, so make sure to log in daily and get them. They stack up over time and are essential for progression. Running Events/Daily Rewards (E): You’ll be doing these passively, as you play Solo Leveling: Arise, and they often reward small amounts of gold. Nothing you really need to focus on. Achievements (E): There are some that can be done easily and that reward okay-ish gold. They are limited, though. Gates (L): These are your last resort when it comes to gold farming in SLA, but other rewards, such as EXP and artifacts, make them worth it. Instance Dungeons (L): Similar gold yields as for gates, but you get fewer tries. Encore Missions (?): The amount of gold you get from these is insignificant. Worth doing for the artifacts, though. Selling Items From Backpack (?): Why would you even do this? Exchange/Regular Shop (E/M/L): Getting gold through the shop is the worst method of acquiring gold in Solo Leveling: Arise. Avoid doing this at all costs and buy draw tickets and other resources instead.

Well, those are all the gold farming methods in Solo Leveling: Arise, and now you should know which ones to focus on. For more SLA guides, such as what skill/weapon combos are best or how to reroll your account, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite.

