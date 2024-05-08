One of the main questions every Solo Leveling Arise player has is which stats are best to level up. Well, considering how simple the damage calculations are in this game, the choice is obvious. So, here is everything you need to know about Sung Jinwoo’s stats.

Best Stats for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise

1. Strength

You must invest your first stat points in Solo Leveling Arise into Strengh, and that’s that. The flat attack increase is simply too much better than Precision or Crit early on, and all of your skills and weapon damage scale with it. Of course, you’ll get diminishing returns the higher level you are, but that’ll be well into the endgame.

2. Perception

Next, your second target is Perception. It increases Precision, which affects your minimum damage. Meaning that if your Precision is 85%, then each of your attack rolls will be multiplied by a random number between 0.85 and 1.0. If your Precision is 50%, then it’s between 0.5 and 1.0, and so on. This will hugely affect your DPS, and unlike Crit, there aren’t that many sources of it.

3. Agility

The last important stat you should level up for SJW in Solo Leveling Arise and the best one for endgame is Agility. This one increases your crit chance and crit damage. It really ramps up later on when you already have the Expert gear set and other crit-reliant pieces in your kit.

4. Intelligence

Intelligence is only important if you have a weapon whose active you can spam but are limited by your mana. In all other cases, it’s simply better to go for one of the above three, as the DPS increase you get from them is much more noticeable.

5. Vitality

Lastly, we have Vitality. If you’re struggling with HP or just can’t dodge to save your life, then go for it. Otherwise, it might be the most useless stat in Solo Leveling: Arise, especially considering how much healing Ming Byung Gu can dish out.

That concludes our guide on the best stats to level up in Solo Leveling: Arise. For more helpful in-game info, be sure to follow Twinfinite.

