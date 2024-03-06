Fortnite Crew Pack Skins (March 2024)

Fortnite fans with a bit of extra cash to spare every month may sign up for the Fortnite Crew Pack. This exclusive bonus pack gives subscribers not only automatic access to the latest Battle Pass but also 1,000 V-Bucks and amazing skins and variants! Find out what is on offer with the Fortnite Crew Pack skins for March 2024.

Recommended Videos

All Cosmetic Items in Fortnite Crew Pack (March 2024)

The March 2024 Crew Pack skin is a cute cat-style outfit with mech costume. Katt is the newest Crew Pack skin to drop in Fortnite and has a bunch of colorful styles throughout the month, too.

As usual, the Crew Pack skin is exclusive to Fortnite Crew Pack subscribers and an original Epic Games design. Every new monthly skin is given multiple styles to unlock for every month you’re still subscribed to Crew Pack. The variants are guaranteed to include at least five stages, each with its own color. This affects not only the skin but also any cosmetics that come with it such as the back bling and pickaxe.

February saw the arrival of the Lana Llane outfit, back bling, and pickaxe. If you subscribed during February you receive her base style. Stay subscribed through the rest of the year and you will get Llamatic Legacy (orange), Auric Legacy (gold), Phase Legacy (iridescent), Rimebound Legacy (blue), and Cosmic Legacy (galaxy).

How Much is the Fortnite Crew Pack for March 2024?

As usual, the Fortnite Crew Pack costs $11.99 every month on a subscription basis. You can sign up easily through the game itself. If you want to cancel at any point you can do so via your platform’s storefront.

The pack grants you automatic access to the current Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks to spend as you like in the Item Shop, and exclusive skins and styles. The skin variants you can claim depend on when you joined the Crew. The longer you subscribe, the more variants of each skin you will gain.

That’s all for the March 2024 Fortnite Crew Pack skin! We will let you know more as soon as we find out further info! Until then, read up on everything we know about the Season 5 Chapter 2 battle pass.