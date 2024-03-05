Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins & Latest Leaks

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins have been leaked and this season will be giving us a Greek myth adventure. Read on to see all Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and all the latest leaks.

All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins

Players have been wondering why the code names for each season have been named after Greek gods for quite some time. It looks like we finally have an answer. This upcoming season will feature Ancient Greek gods such as Medusa and Zeus, among others. Zeus was the first of the gods to be teased by Epic Games this week:

Image Source: Epic Games

As Chapter 5 Season 1 draws to a close, we’ve seen Pandora’s Box explode from the ground at Ruined Reels. Eagle-eyed players have noticed it contains hints for the next season. If you take a look at the swirling pattern on the box’s centerpiece you will see symbols related to Greek heroes and gods.

According to leaks from HYPEX on X, we will find the following mythical gods in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass and in the Item Shop:

Zeus

Cerberus

Hades

Aphrodite

Poseidon

Medusa

Artemis

Ares

Odyssey (already found as an NPC in Chapter 5 Season 1)

Hi hypex! It more should be like this



Except one could be replaced with odyssey



And maybe one replaced with collab skin pic.twitter.com/ZBWUMB8H3B — Scyan – FN Lore (@ScyanYT) February 27, 2024

Odyssey will be one of the Chapter 5 Season 2 battle pass skins with multiple variants. The latest leaks according to ShiinaBR on X show what we can expect from the Odyssey skin. She will have six variants: Gold, Elite, Diamond, Champ, Platinum, and Unreal.

Image Source: ShiinaBR via X

As well as some Greek-myth-themed skins, there will be map changes coming for Chapter 5 Season 2. Some of you may have already noticed that the ice has been melting in the frozen areas of the map. Some players think this ice is potentially hiding a new boss NPC who will emerge when Chapter 5 Season 2 begins.

So, which Greek god skin are you most looking forward to? Keep up to date with the latest Fortnite news and guides right here from the best XP maps to the rarest Fortnite skins!