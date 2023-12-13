Best XP Maps in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Seeing as Fortnite offers the chance to earn battle pass XP not only in battle royale modes but also in creative maps, players have plenty of options. However, there is certainly a difference in the XP to be gained from one map to another. This is why we have gone through to figure out the best creative maps to gain XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

How to Use Island Codes in Fortnite

To use any of the Island Codes below, tab over to the left from PLAY on the main lobby screen to the magnifying glass icon. The text box below will let you either search for an island name or enter its code. The search function is relatively new and was added in the big UI update near the end of Chapter 4.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Best Creative Maps for XP

The Pit – Free for All

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This map serves a dual purpose. Not only do you get XP per kill against an opponent, but the available loadout includes guns from this season for some handy aim training. That makes this creative map also a great way to train yourself to handle certain weaponry you might not be used to using. With the number of weapons available and 12-player lobbies, you’ll be gaining XP at a steady rate. Plus, the high player count guarantees you’ll always find full lobbies.

Zombieland

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Considering how much of Creative is PvP maps/modes, this one is truly great for several reasons. However, since we are here for XP, let’s get down to it. As far as constant XP goes, this is the map you want. Every slain zombie gives XP. Though it’s like 20-50 XP a kill, and that’s not much by itself. But once the game progresses (in part thanks to the other players), zombies will start spawning in greater numbers, and you will be racking that XP up easily. As you don’t even need other players for this map to work, it’s always useful for XP farming.

OG One Shot

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Fortnite Creative is littered with maps to help you rack up kills and brush up on your gun handling. This one is specifically for snipers but assures the matches will go quickly, as everyone only has 1 point of health. Not only does this mean you’ll be getting rapid kills and XP, but you can work on sniping. Similarly to The Pit, the player counts here guarantee there will be many people to shoot, so you can farm an endless stream of XP and get better with one gun type.

Crazyy Red VS Blue

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

While maps like The Pit are rather serious, this is a little more for those who want to let loose. As promised by the cover image, you’ll find a wide assortment of weaponry, plenty from previous chapters/seasons that will likely never appear in Chapter 5. This means you get to have fun while scoring kills, making this map more of a shooter playground than anything else. Plus, it’s the best way to get your hands on an older Mythic that has been vaulted for a while.

These are what we have deemed the best creative maps to gain XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Be sure to check out the links below for more Fortnite news and guides, such as the LEGO Fortnite weapon list.