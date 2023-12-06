lego fortnite weapons list

Being cast into a brand new sandbox survival adventure is fun and all, but once the sun goes down it’s not all fun and games. LEGO Fortnite is going to have plenty of enemies to fight against, so naturally players are going to need weapons to fight them with.

Here’s a list of the weapons that we know will be in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite Weapons

As of now, there hasn’t been any official confirmation regarding all of the different weapons that we know are going to be in LEGO Fortnite. However, now that the trailer has launched we can confirm at least a few of them, and they look like they’ll be pretty familiar to use. Here are the confirmed weapons for the game from what we know as of now.

Sword

Axe

Pickaxe

Crossbow

While these are the only weapons that were shown in the trailer so far, we can see that the weapons are able to be crafted out of different materials, the same as how crafting works in Minecraft. It looks like they can be made out of wood, stone and iron from what’s been shown, but it’s not certain if these are the only options or how much more there might be.

It also seems like the weapon types will be along similar lines to those in Minecraft, being simple melee and ranged weapons. While LEGO Fortnite is supposed to be tailored more for children, it is still Fortnite, so it’s not impossible for them to introduce some sort of firearm somewhere down the line to add some variety to the gameplay.

The trailer also showed the use of the crossbow, being the only ranged weapon in sight as of now. There is no confirmation as to whether there are going to be other ranged weapons like bows or slingshots, or if there’s any way to upgrade them using different materials or a higher tier crafting bench.

That's all the information we've got for now regarding the weapons in LEGO Fortnite. We'll be sure to update this post as we know more.