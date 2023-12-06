Is LEGO Fortnite Cross Platform?

The world of Fortnite just got a whole lot blockier with the latest collaboration from LEGO. But, if you are here, you may wonder: Does LEGO Fortnite have cross platform? Here’s everything you need to know.

LEGO Fortnite Cross Platform, Explained

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know whether or not LEGO Fortnite has cross-platform. That said, a recent Q&A definitely hints at it. The page indicates that it will update the fans on this capability just in time for its December 7th launch.

Based on the game’s core features, LEGO Fortnite could certainly have cross-platform availability, as the base game is available for cross-play on multiple systems. The same devices used in the base game will apply to the LEGO rendition, such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC. Exclusive LEGO skins will also be a part of Fortnite itself, to give you more options for your character.

Image Source: LEGO & Epic Games

The Q&A teased multiplayer modes, which will likely appear in the collaboration. Although it hasn’t been confirmed officially, the reply highly suggests it will be available.

Aside from the LEGO Fortnite’s cross-platform and multiplayer features, there’s plenty of other questions fans have been itching to get answered. More specifically, will it have an open-world map? Once again, all these inquiries remain unanswered by the devs. The only way of knowing is by staying tuned for the collaboration’s release.

We have at least received some insight into the game with its epic cinematic trailer, showcasing a builder’s journey. Given that it will be a survival crafting adventure, LEGO Fortnite may take some inspiration from the ever-popular Minecraft series, but only time will tell what it will actually entail.

We’ll be sure to update this guide once we have an official answer on LEGO Fortnite’s cross-platform functionality. While you wait, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including if it will be on mobile.