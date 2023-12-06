How to Get Awesome Points in LEGO Fortnite

If you’re diving into the new survival mode, your focus will be to get Awesome Points in LEGO Fortnite. They’re a crucial currency required to level up and upgrade your village, so earning as many as possible is the best way to succeed.

How to Get LEGO Fortnite Awesome Points

As per Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey on X, you earn Awesome Points in LEGO Fortnite by doing practically any meaningful task that contributes towards your village. In that way, it works similarly to base XP in Fortnite’s battle royale mode. A sample of activities to earn Awesome Points is as follows:

Placing items

Interacting with NPCs

Rather than any action at all, you’ll only earn Awesome Points in LEGO Fortnite by helping towards your village. This is the camp where you’ll constantly upgrade, craft new items, and function as a hub when going out to scavenge in the survival mode.

In LEGO Fortnite you will earn "Awesome Points" for things you do in your village, such as items you place, NPC interactions you have, etc.



These Awesome Points will help level up your Village. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 5, 2023

Sadly, we don’t know much else about ways of getting Awesome Points in LEGO Fortnite yet. Once the mode lands, things are bound to become much clearer. Until then, just know that any and all village-based activities will help add to your Awesome Points tally.

What Do Awesome Points Do in LEGO Fortnite?

Awesome Points in LEGO Fortnite are used to increase your Village Level. Similar to the Town Hall in Clash of Clans, this is the core of your village, with the higher level unlocking passive bonuses. iFireMonkey has leaked the bonuses for each Village Level so far:

Village Level Village Bonus Awesome Points Required to Level Up 1 Have explorer NPCs visit your village 15 2 You can command NPCs to forage nearby areas for resources 100 3 Villagers will randomly gift you items 200 4 Higher level NPCs will visit, and villagers have increased health and defence stats 300 5 More villager abilities: can smelt metal, collect gems, refine stone 400 6 Villagers can provide you with new crafting recipes 500 7 N/A 600 8 NPCs will travel to other biomes and environment to bring back specific gifts. More wood and stone types unlocked 800 9 N/A 1,000

Since the existing information on Awesome Points and Village Level in LEGO Fortnite comes from leaks, it’s important to take it with a pinch of salt. Once Epic Games confirms more, we’ll know for sure all the ways to spend this currency, and exactly how they contribute to your overall level.

For even more on LEGO Fortnite, check out our release time countdown for the mode. We’ve also got a guide on how to get LEGO skins in Fortnite, plus the exclusive LEGO Explorer Emile skin.