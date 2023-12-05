Lego Fortnite Release Time Countdown

Fortnite is about to enter Chapter Five, and along with it arrive some cool new modes and features. Lego Fortnite is one of the most exciting new additions Fortnite has had in recent memory. It’s a new survival adventure mode that will be included for free along with the rest of the Chapter Five overhaul. And it’s out very soon. Keep reading to find out when Lego Fortnite releases and what you can expect.

When Does Lego Fortnite Release?

The Lego Fortnite Mode release time is Dec. 7, 2023. We still don’t have firm confirmation on the hour that Lego Fortnite releases. Every source so far has just pointed to a worldwide Dec. 7 date. Regardless, we have a countdown clock set for the opening hours of Dec. 7 so you can know the rough time to wait for this new mode.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 2 : 2 2 : 1 8 : 3 6

What Will Lego Fortnite Mode Include?

The Fortnite Lego collaboration is a push to add more gameplay variety to Fortnite in a similar way that Roblox includes different games within itself. Both the Fortnite website and Lego Group have described the new Lego Fortnite mode as a new survival crafting adventure. The actual details on what is involved has been minimal with both websites saying to wait until Dec. 7 to find out more.

Image Source: Epic Games, LEGO Group

But one thing we do know is that 1,200 outfits are getting their own Lego minifig version as part of this new game mode. It should be noted that these minifig versions can only be accessed within the dedicated Lego Fortnite mode. Fortunately, players will receive Lego versions of outfits they already own at no additional cost. These Lego styles will be included in the Locker when the game mode releases. Emotes that go along with these outfits will likewise get additional Lego styles. Check out our guide on how to find and equip some of these Lego skin outfits.

These 1,200 outfits don’t encompass every single outfit in Fortnite, but new Lego styles will be updated over time. We can also probably expect some physical Lego Fortnite sets coming somewhat soon, considering how the Lego Group has been collaborating with other franchises like Sonic and Mario.

That’s everything currently known about the Lego Fortnite release time countdown. Check out our guides on how to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter Five and how to get instruments in the new chapter.