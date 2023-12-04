How to Get Instruments in Fortnite

The latest Fortnite Chapter has arrived, bringing with it a huge range of new modes. One playable mode is a musical-themed world, meaning you’ll need to get instruments in Fortnite to properly take part. Let’s look at how you can add musical equipment to your in-game locker!

How to Get Fortnite Instruments

Image Source: Epic Games.

To get instruments in Fortnite, you’ll need to play the upcoming Fortnite Festival mode. This is due to land towards the middle of December, adding a rhythm-based gameplay loop to the hit battle royale game. Since they seem tied directly to Fortnite Festival, you likely won’t be able to use them in main battle royale modes.

Considering music is at the heart of Fortnite Festival, you’ll likely unlock instruments by completing objectives and gradually leveling up. Once we have some more information on the mode and how its progression tree works, we’ll update this guide.

Of course, there’s also the possibility that you can skip the grind and directly purchase Fortnite instruments from the Item Store. While this isn’t possible for current Battle Pass skins like Peter Griffin and Solid Snake, there’s always an outside chance.

What Are Instruments in Fortnite?

Thanks to some early pre-release leaks, we already have a good idea as to what the Fortnite Festival instruments will be. According to leaker Bananik on X, the available weapons are as follows:

Guitar

Bass

Drums

Microphone

Keytar

The instruments you can pick in Fortnite Festival are guitar, bass, drums, microphone and keytar! pic.twitter.com/vilqIGA22O — Bananik (@FNBRBananik) December 3, 2023

Be sure to take that with a pinch of salt, at least until Fortnite Festival is properly revealed and we know a little bit more about the mode. Until then, all you need to know is that instruments will be at the core of Fortnite Festival’s gameplay loop, and that you’ll likely unlock them organically as you play the new mode.

That’s all for this guide! For more on the game, check out what the yellow circle means, plus how to search a weapon case in Fortnite. We’ve got even more guides right here for you, too.