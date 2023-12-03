How to Get Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Secret Battle Pass Skin

Though Fortnite OG skipped the practice, it is typical for seasons to include an extra skin that players will have to unlock later in the season. While players can know ahead of time what the skin is when a new season begins, the exact challenges needed aren’t revealed until well into the season. For Chapter 5 Season 1, players can get their hands on Solid Snake, but it will be quite the mission to add him to your locker.

How to Unlock Solid Snake in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

As of the start of Chapter 5 Season 1, the secret battle pass skin challenges are still unknown. They are set to unlock on Jan 23, 2024. There are two pages to Solid Snake, though, so you can expect plenty of cosmetics related to everyone’s favorite stealthy clone. However, we do know what some of the cosmetic items will be, thanks to dataminer @iFireMonkey.

Minus the Solid Snake outfit itself, there are 10 additional items to earn, and page two is either an alternate style or a separate skin of Old Snake from Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots. That’s on top of the alternate style that uses the binoculars. Besides that is a Metal Gear Ray Back Bling, Knife Pickaxe, a Glider, and Wrap.

That still leaves four items that we still don’t know. One of the promotional videos before the season launched showed Solid Snake jumping out of a box, so there will likely be an Emote as well as some Emoticon.

When the Solid Snake challenges unlock next month, they won’t expire until the end of the season, so players will have plenty of time to get them all done before March 8.

We will be sure to update this when we actually have more information on the Solid Snake Secret Battle Pass Skin challenges. As Fortnite Dataminers work incredibly hard, we will likely know what they are well before they actually unlock for everyone.