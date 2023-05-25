Guides
Start and End Dates for All Fortnite Seasons
The history of every Fortnite season.
Fortnite has entirely changed the game for not just battle royale games but just about all of gaming. Even many seasons later, fans still flock to the game in droves. This guide can be used as a Fortnite timeline, as we’re here to lay out all of the start and end dates for each Fortnite season.
All Fortnite Season Start and End Dates
The most recent season, Chapter 4 Season 1, is the 21st season of Fortnite.
Chapter 1
Season 1
- Start: October 24, 2017
- End: December 14, 2017
Season 2
- Start: December 14, 2017
- End: February 22, 2018
Season 3
- Start: February 22, 2018
- End: May 1, 2018
Season 4
- Start: May 1, 2018
- End: July 11, 2018
Season 5
- Start: July 11, 2018
- End: September 27, 2018
Season 6
- Start: September 27, 2018
- End: December 5, 2018
Season 7
- Start: December 5, 2018
- End: February 28, 2019
Season 8
- Start: February 28, 2019
- End: May 9, 2019
Season 9
- Start: May 9, 2019
- End: August 1, 2019
Season X
- Start: August 1, 2019
- End: October 13, 2019
Chapter 2
Chapter 2 Season 1
- Start: October 15, 2019
- End: February 20, 2020
Chapter 2 Season 2
- Start: February 20, 2020
- End: June 17, 2020
Chapter 2 Season 3
- Start: June 17, 2020
- End: August 26, 2020
Chapter 2 Season 4
- Start: August 27, 2020
- End: December 1, 2020
Chapter 2 Season 5
- Start: December 2, 2020
- End: March 16, 2021
Chapter 2 Season 6
- Start: March 16, 2021
- End: June 8, 2021
Chapter 2 Season 7
- Start: June 8, 2021
- End: September 12, 2021
Chapter 2 Season 8
- Start: September 13, 2021
- End: December 4, 2021
Chapter 3
Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped
- Start: December 5, 2021
- End: March 19, 2022
Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance
- Start: March 20, 2022
- End: June 4, 2022
Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin
- Start: June 5, 2022
- End: September 17, 2022
Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise
- Start: September 18, 2022
- End: December 3, 2022
Chapter 4
Chapter 4 Season 1
- Start: December 4, 2022
- End: March 10, 2023
Chapter 4 Season 2
- Start: March 10, 2023
- End: June 9, 2023
Chapter 4 Season 3
- Start: June 10, 2023
- End: TBA
There you have it, an up-to-date list of the start and end times of every Fortnite season.
Because Chapter 2 only featured 8 seasons, and then Chapter 3 was only 4, there’s no telling how long Chapter 4 might end up being. As always, do check below for any related links pertaining to Fortnite as well.
