Are Fortnite Servers Down? How to Check Fortnite Server Status

With it being an always-online game, there’s always the chance that Fortnite’s servers can go down. But how long will they be down for, what’s caused the issue, and how can you check the official server status according to developer and publisher Epic Games? We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Oddly enough, at the time of updating this article on Jan. 10, 2023, there has been no scheduled maintenance taking place for the game this afternoon. However, a number of players are reporting an ‘Checking Epic Services Queue’ error in Fortnite.

Are Fortnite Servers Down?

Yes, Epic has now confirmed they’re seeing reports of an issue where players are unable to log in to Fortnite. This was confirmed via the Fortnite Status Twitter account, and you can see the tweet below.

We're investigating an issue where players are unable to log in to Fortnite. We'll provide an update when we have more details. pic.twitter.com/k9kyPpY9qB — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 10, 2023

Currently, there’s no estimation on when the issue will be resolved and players will be able to log back into Fortnite. For now, you’ll just have to sit tight and wait, but knowing Epic, this will be a matter of urgency and the downtime shouldn’t last too long.

How to Check Fortnite Server Status

Currently, despite the spike in the ‘Checking Epic Services Queue’ error going on in the game right now, Fortnite’s server status page indicates that there’s no problem on Epic’s end. We’ll be keeping an eye on this and will let you know of any changes as soon as they happen.

On this page, you’ll find a complete breakdown of all Epic Games server and service status’. In Fortnite, currently, you can see that everything is green and operational, suggesting Epic hasn’t indicate there to be an issue on their end.

Image via Twinfinite

For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Related Posts