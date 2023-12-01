Guides

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass – All Skins and More

New skins and items to claim this season!

fortnite chapter 5 battle pass feature
Image Credit: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has arrived and we have a brand new map to explore and a Battle Pass to unlock! This season we will be treated to a bunch of amazing cosmetics and V Bucks so let’s explore what’s on offer in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass!

Everything in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass

The last chapter ended with a Big Bang and brought this new season and an amazing new Battle Pass. We have the first glimpse at what the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass has to offer thanks to Shiina on Twitter/X who leaked some info this week.

leaked chapter 5 season 1 skins fortnite
Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina on Twitter/X

The leaks suggest we have another cartoon crossover coming to Fortnite in Chapter 5. This time it is the turn of Peter Griffin from Family Guy. Peter has been spotted in an accidental leak on Xbox showing what looks like eight new skins including the Family Guy dad.

The other leaked skins include Solid Snake, a few skins which had previously been spotted in the Fortnite Skins Survey, and Underground Jonesy skin. One of the survey skins is a pretty fearsome tiger guy who can be seen below in iFireMonkey’s tweet.

The new season pass will be full of new skins, other cosmetics, emotes, and loading screens. As usual each tier of the Battle Pass can be opened using Battle Stars and by the end of the season you should have claimed back all 950 V Bucks you spent on purchasing the pass.

That is all you need to know about everything you can get from the this season’s Battle Pass. As soon as we hear more about what will be available we will update you! For more tips and help find extra Fortnite guides below.

