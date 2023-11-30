Fortnite Eminem Concert & Live Event Start Time Countdown

Fortnite is ending this chapter with a concert and a bang! Eminem is set to entertain the crowd as we countdown to Fortnite Chapter 5 and say goodbye to the OG map for good. Read on to find out all about the Fortnite Eminem concert and live event start time with our countdown timer!

Fortnite Eminem Live Event Start Time Countdown Timer

The Fortnite Big Bang event and Eminem concert is due to begin at 2pm ET on December 2, 2023.

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 2 : 0 2 : 2 7 : 3 4

Eminem is the next in a long line of accomplished and popular performers to bring their talents to the Fortnite stage. We have previously been lucky enough to enjoy the likes of Marshmello, Ariana Grande, and Travis Scott in Fortnite concerts and events. As Epic Games winds up the final season of Chapter 4, Eminem will put on a show before the Big Bang hits the island.

Although nothing is confirmed yet, we should probably expect Eminem to perform some of his most popular tracks. His set list could include Lose Yourself from the hit movie 8 Mile, Superman, and The Real Slim Shady.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Players can get properly immersed in the Slim Shady fun by purchasing an Eminem skin from the Fortnite Item Shop from November 27, 2023. Any player attending the Big Bang event will also get to unlock a Big Bang Loading Screen featuring the rapper, and the Magma style for his Marshall Never More outfit.

Eminem’s concert will bring about the end of the Fortnite world as we know it and draw Chapter 4 closed with a Big Bang! Make sure you jump into Fortnite around 30 minutes before the event is due to go live to reserve your place in the lobby ready for 2pm ET on December 2pm, 2023.

