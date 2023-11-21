Superstar rapper Eminem is finally coming to the Item Shop! After speculation between fans since 2022, the real Slim Shady will be showing up in Fortnite. Find out below all about the Fortnite Eminem skin release date.

When is Eminem Coming to Fortnite?

Eminem is due to arrive in Fortnite some time before the end of this Fortnite OG season. The speculation is that his skin will be in the Item Shop between November 23 and December 2nd.

Different Eminem skin variants pic.twitter.com/dCbsSxIPzt — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 21, 2023

Eminem will have two separate skins in the Fortnite Item Shop, each with its own second style. The first is Marshal Never More with a goatee beard and dark hat, and the second is classic Slim Shady with iconic bleach blonde hair. Eminem’s skins will have a built-in emote ‘Mask Up’ where he will be seen pulling a fiery mask over his head and face, changing his whole outfit appearance!

Image Credit: Epic Games

According to iFireMonkey on X/Twitter, this skins release will lead up to the chapter’s final event on December 2nd. A magma-style variant of the Marshal skin will be available to unlock by anyone attending the end of season live event concert. At the moment these are rumors but the clues hidden in the encrypted files seem to certainly point in that direction!

We will almost certainly be treated to a concert of some sort involving Eminem if the key art for the season’s live event is anything to go by. Whether this will be fully live, a full concert, or just part of a festival event is yet to be seen. Either way it is pretty exciting news, especially for big Eminem fans.

That is all we know right now about this new Eminem skin and how it may be involved with the end of season event! To keep up with news and events in Fortnite, including other celebrity skins available, check out more guides below.