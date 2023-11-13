When Does Fortnite Chapter 5 Start?

As Fortnite OG is well underway many players are looking forward to seeing what other exciting things Epic has in store for us in the future. Fortnite Chapter 5 is due next but when will it start? Let’s find out!

When Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Start?

Fortnite Chapter 5 will start on Dec. 3, 2023. This will follow Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 8/9 on Dec. 2, 2023. There will be downtime after Fortnite OG ends which will probably last around 24 hours before the new chapter, complete with new map, arrives.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

There are some rumors circulating about how this Chapter will end and how the new one will begin. Many players suggest it will be exactly as it was when Chapter 1 came to a close. OG players will feel like history is repeating itself as this chapter change over mirrors the black hole event we had at the end of Chapter 1. Fortnite OG is due to end, possibly even with an event of some kind, and then the world will blip out of existence. All that will be left will be a black hole on the screen.

Following the end of season event will be at least 24 hours of downtime, during which we will have the opportunity to go outside or speak to our families, before the new Fortnite Chapter 5 starts. This all means that you have plenty of time to enjoy this OG map, get your XP and level up. You should also be able to unlock that secret Battle Pass skin before the chapter ends.

According to some leaks online, the new map is codenamed “Helios” and is supposed to look something like this:

This might be the map!



Thanks @ImPeQu for bringing it to my attention https://t.co/2rVJUrKzyK pic.twitter.com/QY77zFSALh — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) November 4, 2023

There will be new POIs, new and returning weapons, and old and new features we will have missed during this OG season. It looks like an exciting new adventure awaits us on the horizon!

That’s everything we know so far about Fortnite Chapter 5 and when it is due to begin. For more Fortnite hints and tips, find more guides below.