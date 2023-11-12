How to Get Fortnite OG Secret Battle Pass Skin

Fortnite OG is well underway now, and many of us have unlocked at least a few pages of the Battle Pass. If you have looked at what is to come, you may notice an unknown cosmetic on the final page of the bonus pass. But what will it be, and how can we unlock it? Read on to find out how to get the Fortnite OG secret Battle Pass skin.

How to Unlock the Fortnite OG Secret Battle Pass Skin

You can find the secret skin in the Bonus Pass section of your OG Pass. It will be ready to unlock when you have completed the OG Pass and claimed the bonus cosmetics. No doubt you will only be able to unlock the secret skin with Battle Stars won when leveling up. If you need any help getting XP and leveling up fast, we can help you out with a choice of Creative maps and other tips.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Fortnite OG secret battle pass skin will be revealed on November 16, 2023, along with the Season 7/8 update. Until then, all we know is that it will be another dimensional merging of two previous Fortnite skins. So far, we have had:

Omega + Ragnarok = Omegarok

Renegade Raider + Lynx = Renegade Lynx

Peely + Lil Whip = Lil Split

Who will be next to receive the crossover treatment? We can only speculate at this time, but it will almost certainly not be from other franchises and will most likely be original Fortnite characters. Perhaps it will be Fishstick + Jones = Jonesea? Or Tomatohead + Black Knight = Black Tomato? Or maybe it will be the Visitor + Ice King = Visiting King? We will have to wait until the November 16 update to find out what skin will appear!

Until then, why not check out more Fortnite hints and tips in our guides below!