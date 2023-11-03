How to Earn XP & Level Up Fast in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite OG is going to speed by pretty quickly and we will need to level up as fast as possible to unlock the entire OG Pass.

We are going to give you a few hints and tips on how to level up fast and get as much XP as possible in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5!

Aside from logging in every day and playing as much as you can, we have a few sure-fire ways to rake in that XP and level up in Fortnite OG from completing quests to jumping into creative maps!

Take Advantage of Supercharged Matches

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Sometimes you will see that your XP is shown as ‘Supercharged’ as you play. This is usually because you haven’t played in a while and Epic are giving you a helping hand to catch up. Other times it is because it’s a random weekend and Epic are feeling generous. Take advantage of this time and try to rack up as much XP as you can while Supercharge is active. Any XP you earn during this time will be double so it is worth dropping in to popular spots and opening every chest, ammo box, supply drop, and eliminating every player you come across!

Complete Every Weekly and Special Quests

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This might seem obvious but you’ll be surprised how many people neglect their quests! As well as getting some intel into the continuing Fortnite lore, your quests can be a fun way to get some extra XP. Weekly quests can give you between 25-50K each per quest, and as each level requires 80K you’ll be levelling up in no time. Always check your quests tab for any special quests that may appear like the Survivor Medals. These also offer some bonus XP for completing each stage.

Complete Your Milestone Goals

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Also found in your Quests tab, Milestone Goals are easily completed as you play as normal. These aren’t particularly special or difficult, and they only involve doing things you would normally do during an average match. Each Milestone Goal gives you 2K XP, plus an extra 30K for every three milestones you hit.

Milestones include collecting items, eliminating opponents, and picking up ammo. Really simple stuff! You don’t have to necessarily go out of your way to complete these goals but if the end of the season is drawing near and you need an extra XP boost it is well worth checking to see if you can get them all completed.

Play in XP Boosting Creative Maps

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The clever Fortnite community have created some amazing Creative maps, many of which are great ways to gain XP fast. I play pretty 707 Level Deathrun regularly because it is good for a wind-down after hectic matches, plus it can level you up a few times while playing! Here are some other Creative Map codes for you to try to boost your XP:

99 Bots Solo: 8765-2741-8092 Fun battle royale with only bots!

The Pit Free For All: 4590-4493-7113 Absolutely chaotic public shootout with every gun imaginable.

Five Nights At Freddy’s: 1393-6270-2901 A must-play for FNAF fans, and a spooky fun way to get XP.



Finally, there is always the option of buying levels of the Fortnite OG Pass. It will cost V-Bucks but it is worth it as a last resort. Hopefully this guide to levelling up fast in Fortnite has proven helpful, now go forth and fight! For more Fortnite OG hints and tips check out our guides below!