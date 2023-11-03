XP Needed for Every Level in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

If the rumors are true then this is going to be a pretty short season of Fortnite and you will want to level up as quickly as possible. The best way to do this is to play as much as you can and complete challenges for bonus XP. But how much XP is needed for every level in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5? Find out below!

All XP Needed to Level up During Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5

Image Credit: Epic Games

Now you have updated Fortnite and are ready to play the new season, you are probably itching to unlock everything you can in the OG Pass. Levelling up in Fortnite is easy if you use every opportunity given to you by Epic to claim bonus XP from challenges and quests. You can, of course, buy Battle Pass levels if you are struggling to unlock everything before the season ends but if you want to do it yourself then we have details of all the XP you will need to get you to level 200!

Each level requires 80K of XP to get to the next so you will end up needing millions of XP to get to level 200. Generally players look to reach at least level 100, but if you have a different goal in mind then the list below can help you figure out how much XP you will eventually need to get.

Level Total XP Needed 10 720,000 50 4,000,000 100 7,920,000 150 12,000,000 200 16,000,000 250 19,920,000

The Fortnite OG Pass will only require you to reach level 100 to unlock all skins and items available, and if there is a bonus pass you may want to aim for level 200 to unlock every level possible. As Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is a relatively short season there will more than likely be loads of extra quests and ways to grab bonus XP. Always check your quests tab for more challenges, especially after updates!

For more Fortnite news, tips and help check out our guides below.