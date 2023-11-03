All New Skins in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 5 introduces an exciting new adventure taking place on the original Fortnite map. On top of this, there is several new skins releasing, including remix or mashup concepts based on original cosmetics. We’ve got all the information you’ll need regarding the new skins in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 – All New Skins, Listed

Thanks to sources provided by popular Fortnite content creator and leaker, iFireMonkey, there have been several new skins revealed for Chapter 4 Season 5. Many of these skins are remixes or mashup concepts inspired by some fan-favorites within the original Fortnite seasons, so it seems there is plenty to look forward to. From a fusion between Cuddle Team Leader and the ominous Raven, or a new ‘fit for the beloved Drift character, this season seems to have something for everyone.

Without further ado, here is a complete list of all Skins confirmed for this season, with information provided by iFireMonkey and images from ShuffleGamer, InTheShade and Hypex.

Omegarok

Image Source: Epic Games via ShuffleGamer

Spectra Knight

Image Source: Epic Games via ShuffleGamer

Lil Split

Image Source: Epic Games via ShuffleGamer

Raven Team Leader

Image Source: Epic Games via Hypex

The Dealer

Image Source: Epic Games via Hypex

Skulldrifter

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Brite Hunter

Image Source: Epic Games via Hypex

Saura

Image Source: Epic Games via Hypex

Renegade Lynx

Image Source: Epic Games via ShuffleGamer

Hawkins Lab

Image Source: Epic Games via Hypex

Rift Strider Drift

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

That’s everything you need to know about all of the new skins available in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. Now that you know some of the cosmetics you can look forward to, why not check out some our other Fortnite guies? We have a variety of topics to help you in your battle royale endeavors, such as all Week 1 Quests in Chapter 4 Season 5.