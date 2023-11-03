New Season, new batch of weekly quests to knock out. With Fortnite bringing back the OG map, you might think there’d be tons of exciting new quests to take on… and you’d be wrong. This week seems pretty basic. Here’s how to complete all Week 1 quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Week 1 Quests

It seems as though Epic Games wants to go a little easy on us for this first week, as the quests in Fortnite OG look pretty straightforward. Listed below are all of the Week 1 quests for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, courtesy of leaker iFireMonkey:

Damage opponents with Pistols or Sniper Rifles (Keep your distance… or don’t.)

Discover named locations (It’s like it was never destroyed by a cataclysmic event!)

Travel distance while sprinting (Get some distance.)

Deal damage to opponents (You’re in it to win it.)

Search chests (Find some fun.)

Gain shields (Keep yourself safe.)

As you can see, the Week 1 quests are all rather basic and you should be able to knock them out just by playing through the game naturally. The only tricky one here could be damaging opponents with Pistols or Sniper Rifles, especially if you’re not really a fan of either weapon type. Still, as long as you make it a point to pick up one of these when you drop into the map, you’ll be able to clear this quest rather quickly.

In addition to that, you’ll also want to make sure to try to drop to different locations in your first few games so you can discover a whole ton of named locations early on.

As always, we definitely recommend focusing on clearing all these quests as soon as possible, as you’ll be rewarded with a whole ton of Battle Pass experience. Considering that the level cap for Season 5 has been at 70 this time around, you’ll definitely need all the XP you can get.

And those are all the Week 1 quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including an early rundown of the map changes.