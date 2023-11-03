All Map Changes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is an exciting one for one big reason: dubbed Fortnite OG, this Season brings back the original map from back when the game first launched, doubling up as a huge shot of nostalgia for fans who have been playing since day one. With that out of the way, here are the big map changes coming in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 Map Changes

First off, here’s an overview of the leaked map in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, courtesy of leaker Shiina:

Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina

As you can see, the map is basically almost a 1:1 recreation of the original map at launch, with plenty of iconic locations making a return including Dusty Divot, Wailing Woods, Snobby Shores, and Loot Lake. It’s important to note that full details of the map haven’t been released just yet, and we won’t get that information till we get closer to the Season drop, but this should give you a good idea of what locations you can expect to see later today.

Fortnite has come a pretty long way since its early access launch, and it’ll be interesting to see what sorts of new twists and mechanics Epic Games adds to the base map. For starters, it’ll definitely be exciting to finally be able to drive vehicles all over the map, which should add a new element of surprise even for longtime fans who probably already know the map like the back of their hand.

And that's all you need to know about the map changes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 for now.