Is Fortnite Down? How to Check Fortnite Server Status

With it being an always-online game, there’s always the chance that Fortnite’s servers can go down. But how long will they be down for, what’s caused the issue, and how can you check the official server status according to developer and publisher Epic Games? We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Are Fortnite Servers Down?

Yes, Fortnite’s servers are currently down as of June 9, at 2am Eastern Time for scheduled maintenance as v25.00 rolls out. There’s no set or estimated timing for when the servers will be back up, but you can follow the FortniteStatus Twitter account for updates, as well as check the Epic Games Public Status site to see which services are currently available as well.

We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v25.00 #FortniteWILDS update, with server downtime beginning soon.



We’ll let you know when downtime has ended! pic.twitter.com/p5AqRgi53Y — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 9, 2023

Currently, there’s no estimation on when the issue will be resolved and players will be able to log back into Fortnite. Based on previous seasons, and the fact this update size is a little larger than usual, it’s expected downtime will run for around four to five hours. In other words, you can expect to be able to get past the Fortnite Servers Not Responding error and begin grinding out those Victory Royales around 7/8am ET. If the servers go back up sooner, we’ll update this post and let you know.

How to Check Fortnite Server Status

To get up-to-date information on the status of Fortnite’s servers, you’ll want to head to the Fortnite server status page. At the time of writing, it states that the servers are down for scheduled maintenance and that Epic will be providing updates as necessary.

On this page, you’ll find a complete breakdown of all Epic Games server and service status’. In the screenshot below, you can see that Fortnite’s downtime for the 25.00 update has officially begun. As such, Game Services, Login, Matchmaking, Voice Chat, and just about every service related to the game outside of the website is currently down for maintenance. The screenshot was taken at 2:16am ET on June 9, 2023.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

For more on the all-new season, we’ve got you covered. A new cinematic trailer was dropped during Summer Games Fest, and we’ve got the lowdown on whether or not there was a live event to mark the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

About the author

Chris Jecks Chris is the Managing Editor of Twinfinite. Chris has been with the site and covering the games media industry for eight years. He typically covers new releases, FIFA, Fortnite and any good shooters for the site, and loves nothing more than a good Pro Clubs session with the lads. Chris has a History degree from the University of Central Lancashire. He spends his days eagerly awaiting the release of BioShock 4. More Stories by Chris Jecks

Related Posts