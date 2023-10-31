Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Start Time Countdown – Downtime Details

The season so many Fortnite fans have been waiting for is almost upon us! Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 officially begins next month, bringing with it so many nostalgic POIS. Read on to find the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 start time countdown with all the downtime details.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Downtime Countdown

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 2 : 1 5 : 2 8 : 5 3

Image Credit: ShiinaBR on X/Twitter

The new Fortnite season is set to release on November 3rd 2023, with downtime scheduled for 2 a.m. EST. This means you won’t be able to play for a few hours during that time. Downtime usually lasts for a few hours, so Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 should begin around 5am ET.

We will see the return of classic early POIs and landmarks when the new season begins, including many OG players’ favorites like Pleasant Park, Tilted Towers, and Greasy Grove. The return of the old Fortnite map has been rumored for years, so this has been a long time coming!

There will not only be old POIs to explore, but classic weapons will also be making a comeback. The one-shot beast of a heavy sniper is supposed to be returning alongside the favorite SCAR and tactical shotgun. Many players have been debating whether the old double-pump feature will also return, but that may just be wishful thinking.

This new season’s theme is ‘Rewind’, so we expect to see old Fortnite elements in new Fortnite graphics mixed up with modern-day features like mantling and sprinting. There is also discussion about how quickly the map will change as the season progresses, so that will be fascinating to experience in real time. Maybe it will be like those exciting moments we had with Kevin the Cube as we watched him move slowly around the map?

Regardless, it’s going to be a super quick season; possibly the quickest we have ever had! Make a note of the date and time, and be ready to jump on when the Fortnite servers go live again.

And that’s everything we have regarding the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 countdown and downtime. For more news, features, and guides tied to the game, check out any of the related articles down below.