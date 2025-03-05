Forgot password
Fortnite Big Dill quest guide
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite
How to Help Big Dill with the Party in Fortnite

Let's get this party started!
Hritwik Raj
|

Published: Mar 5, 2025 03:29 am

Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 2 Outlaws story quests are finally here. Among them, we have a quest that requires you to visit and help Big Dill throw his party. While finding him is an easy task, we cannot say the same about starting his party. So, if you are also stuck with the quest, here’s how to help Big Dill with the Party in Fortnite.

How to Help Big Dill with the Party in Fortnite

Fortnite Big Dill quest and Crime City location
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

In Fortnite, to complete the quest, “Help Big Dill get the party started,” you must open two Boxes of Drinks and find two Music Records.

Fortnite Big Dill quest Crime City
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

First of all, hop into a Battle Royale match and head to the Crime City POI.

Fortnite Big Dill building
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once you arrive there, head to the roof of the Wise Guys building with the neon sign saying, “Shady Eyes.”

On the roof, you will find a stage almost ready for a party and the main guy, Big Dill.

Fortnite Big Dill
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Talk to him to complete the first part of the quest: “Talk to Big Dill about the party.”

Once you exhaust his dialog, you’ll be able to start the quest to help him get the party started.

Where to find Boxes of Drinks

Box of Drink #1

Fortnite Big Dill quest Box of Drinks
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The first Box of Drinks is found on the roof right next to Big Dill.

Box of Drink #2

Fortnite Big Dill quest Box of Drinks
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The second Box of Drinks is found behind the bar counter on the first floor.

Where to find Music Records

Music Record #1

Fortnite Big Dill quest Music Record
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The first Music Record is found on the balcony of the first floor of the same building where you find Big Dill.

Music Record #2

Fortnite Big Dill quest Music Record 2
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The second Music Record is in the restroom on the ground floor of the same building.

Fortnite Big Dill quest completed
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once you open the Boxes of Drinks and collect the two Music Records, head back and report to Big Dill to complete his questline and get the XP reward.

That concludes our guide on how to help Big Dill with the party in Fortnite. While you are here, check out our top 10 best military skins and the best weapons in the game.

