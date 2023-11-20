Playing in third-person means you can always see your cosmetics, so why not have something cute or cool to look at? Fortnite’s female skins are the most popular choice among players for this reason! Let’s go over which we think are the 20 best Fortnite girl skins, ranked.

20. TNTina

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

TNTina is a Chapter 2 classic Fortnite girl skin that was unlocked by reaching level 40 of that chapter’s Season 2 Battle Pass.

If you love using the Ka-Boom Bow mythic any time it is unvaulted, then you have TNTina to thank for that as it is her Mythic weapon. She has her own built-in BOOM! emote which changes her skin to a cartoon style, as well as three other styles to change her outfit color. TNTina was never shown as much love as other skins introduced during that chapter, but she remains a favorite among OG players.

19. Artic Adeline

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Artic Adeline is the Winterfest counterpart of Adeline, who is usually dressed in green and black. This festive version was available to unlock for free in 2022 during the Winterfest celebrations.

Only unlocked when opening the green gift box with the red bow, Artic Adeline has remained a firm favorite among players who have her. She has two styles: hood up and hood down, with the hooded version proving most popular. This super sleek and sporty skin may be a Christmas exclusive but she can be seen in more lobbies than her regular counterpart.

18. Fable

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Red Riding Hood inspired skin, Fable, is an Epic 2018 cosmetic unlocked at tier 47 of the Season 6 Battle Pass.

She may look like Little Red Riding Hood, but she is far from a defenceless girl. Her outfit is made of battle-worn material and leather, decorated with flower patches, wolf fur, and teeth. Her hood and pigtails are adorable but she can clearly look after herself. She’s a perfect combination of cute and fierce, which is probably why so many players still love her today.

17. Harlowe

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Harlowe is a badass girl skin from Chapter 3 Season 1. She was bought with nine Battle Stars in page eight of that season’s pass.

She’s the kind of skin who wouldn’t look out of place in a sci-fi movie with her pink skin and shock of white hair. Harlowe can be changed up in multiple ways from her head to her boots and a bunch of color styles too. These choices make her a really versatile and fun skin to use! Her style is a futuristic biker style with skin-tight leather and an animalistic helmet. All these little details make her a really popular skin among players who were lucky enough to get her back in 2021.

16. Haven

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Haven is a unique skin only available from the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Players could unlock her by purchasing her with nine Battle Stars, and then unlocking her masks by completing quests.

Although she is a lovely looking skin, it is actually Haven’s masks which make her one of the best girl skins around. Players could unlock each of the 30 colorful masks by completing quests like hunting chickens or catching fish. Every player who has Haven in their locker has a favorite mask (mine is the friendly Klombo!) and a favorite Haven style of either regular Haven red or Midnight black.

15. Red Knight

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Red Knight is one of the oldest Legendary skins you can have in your locker but she has returned a few times over the years. This skin is occasionally available to purchase from the Item Shop for 2,000 V Bucks.

Dressed in perfect red and black armor and ready for battle, the Red Knight skin is the female version of the classic Black Knight who was a Season 2 exclusive. Many players prefer this Red Knight over the male Black Knight because of her cooler coloring and sleeker design, plus she came with a regal Red Shield back bling. She turns up in the Item Shop a couple of times a year so grab her next time she appears!

14. Highwire

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Chapter 4 Season 2 brought Highwire and her Chaos Artist set to the Battle Pass. Her first style was available to purchase with nine Battle Stars on page 11, with further styles unlocked through completing season quests and in Bonus Rewards.

The most attractive thing about this skin is the variety of styles you can get with her. Her regular style is really cool with long bunny ears on a black jumpsuit with straps and buckles but the extra colors and details bring it to another level. Players can choose to have her hood up to show off the bunny ears, or down to reveal her short choppy haircut. The final super level in the Bonus Rewards is the best version as its a fun glitchy red trimmed with shiny gold.

13. Kiara K.O

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Kiara K.O was a Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass exclusive and part of a full K.O Captain set of cosmetics. She could be unlocked using nine Battle Stars on page five of that pass with the rest of the items and styes coming separately.

This skin came with a full bundle of other cosmetics and items, including an in-built emote ‘Bag of Essentials’. The skin itself is super sweet and she looks like she is ready to fight in impeccable style! Kiara K.O’s original pastel style matches her cruiser glider and spiked club pickaxe, and her braided hair is absolute perfection. Players can add sunglasses or a biker helmet, but to be honest her original style is the best.

12. Focus

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Focus was first released in 2019 but appears regularly in the Item Shop. She goes for 1,200 V Bucks, or 1,800 for the entire Focal Point bundle, which includes back bling, pickaxe, glider, and wrap.

The fact her entire bundle is such a reasonable price is probably the reason Focus is so popular and appears in our Sweatiest Skins list! Focus comes in two styles: a light gray, white, and blue style and a darker Future Agent style with bronze accents on her suit. The regular white-haired version is the most popular out of the two and proves that players really love well-designed original outfits.

11. Derby Dynamo

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Derby Dynamo is a particularly rare skin as it has only appeared a few times in the Item Shop since its introduction in 2020. When it does turn up it costs $11.99 for the entire quest pack.

The quest pack includes her original Derby Dynamo skin with three styles and a Quad Roller back bling, as well as her in-built emote Freewheelin’. The quests unlocked 1,500 V Bucks! She is one of my personal favorite skins as her styles range from cute and colorful to dark and devilish! The traversal Freewheelin’ emote is really special too.

10. Onesie

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Onesie is a Chapter 1 Season 7 skin unlocked at tier 87. She also came with a style to unlock by completing Overtime Challenges during Valentine’s week in 2019.

Onesie is one of those simple yet effective types of skin where players really love how uncomplicated the styling is. She wears an all-in-one Durr-Burger sleep suit with yellow hood and bobble-eyes on top. Don’t let the fact she is dressed for a sleepover fool you- she has shotgun shells strapped to her shoulder and armor on her legs so she is still ready for battle!

9. Ava

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Ava is one of the first girl Fortnite skins of her kind and was released in October 2022 for 1,500 V Bucks or 1,900 for her bundle. Her bundle includes the skin, in-built emote, two wallpapers, back bling, pickaxe, and a wrap.

She isn’t the first to get an in-built emote but Ava seems to be the first skin to have an emote to turn her into an entirely different outfit. When Ava uses the Ready Up emote, she transforms into Tarr, a video game type character who glitches out when she eliminates an enemy or opens a chest. This two-for-one deal with this skin is the most appealing as you can change mid-game if you want to!

8. Selene

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Selene is a Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass skin unlocked pretty much immediately after purchasing the pass. She has an entire glowy moon-themed bundle of cosmetics too.

The appeal of Selene comes with her otherworldly almost cyber-punk look and her vast collection of styles. Players can apply her full armor and head-dress/mask for a total moon goddess look, or choose one of her super level styles from black Elysian to golden Halcyon. Each of those super styles were unlocked in the Bonus Rewards section at 25 Battle Stars each. Selene has such a cool look with a punky attitude so she proves to be a popular choice!

7. Siren

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

First released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, Siren is still turning up in the Item Shop recently. This super cool girl skin is usually priced at 1,200 V Bucks alone or 2,400 for the entire Hit Squad bundle.

Siren’s ‘Noir’ style was introduced in 2020 and is the most popular out of her two styles. She has a sleek design which appeals to players who want that illusion of a smaller hitbox. Her spy/hitman look really fits the vibe of players who want to hunt down every opponent they can find! Siren’s regular style is pretty great too but no where near as popular as the comic book black and white ‘Noir’ version!

6. Marigold

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Marigold is a pretty popular girl skin as she turns up quite often in the Fortnite Item Shop as part of the Golden Touch Quest Pack. The pack costs $11.99 and includes two styles, pickaxes, back bling, wallpaper and 1,500 V Bucks!

Marigold is the female counterpart of Midas and is actually named after King Midas’ daughter from the ancient Greek myth. The unique look and effects that she and Midas have really contributes to her appeal. Only Marigold and Midas have the golden touch effect which occurs when the character eliminates opponents. Every weapon she touches also turns to gold, which is a really fun detail.

5. Aura

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Aura took the top spot of our Sweatiest Skins list for a good reason! She is cheap, especially for a skin which comes with three styles. She first appeared in May 2019 and returns regularly.

As one of the most affordable girl skins in Fortnite, Aura proves to be super popular. She looks effortlessly cool, and as players can choose to have her wearing slightly different outfits she has a bit of versatility too. Players can change her coloring depending on their mood but the most popular of the three is the outfit with red sweater and yellow beanie hat.

4. Cuddle Team Leader

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Cuddle Team Leader is a fun and fluffy girl skin introduced to Fortnite back in 2018 but still popular today. She is usually priced at 2,000 V Bucks, which is the standard pricing for a legendary skin.

This pink bear is part of the Royale Hearts set which also includes the Love Ranger and True Love emote. The set was brought to us first for a Valentine’s Day theme but proved so popular that it is brought back again and again. Cuddle Team Leader is pretty iconic and even has her own bundle of items, including a bear paw pickaxe and a giant pink bear glider. She truly is un-bear-ably cute!

3. Surf Witch

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Surf Witch appeared first in June 2020 with the beach and water-themed Chapter 2 Season 3. As it was a summer season, a lot of the new skins had cool beach vibes!

Surf Witch comes with two styles: default with pink space buns hairstyle or the black and red Surf Demon with long, curly red horns. She’s a popular style among streamers and appears in a couple of locker bundles which you can purchase for between 1,600 and 1,800 V Bucks. She comes with Starpower back bling but players can also buy a star-themed pickaxe if they want the entire Demon Beach set. Surf Witch wears cute denim shorts and a crop top with a star motif, making her one of the coolest Fortnite girl skins available.

2. Stoneheart

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Stoneheart first came to the Fortnite Item Shop back in Season X and has returned almost every Valentine’s Day since.

She can be bought alone for 1,500 V Bucks or part of a huge Hearts of Stone bundle for 2,500, which includes Love Ranger and a host of other cosmetic items! Stoneheart is a beautiful skin and looks just like a stone statue trimmed with gold. She has stone wings also lined with gold as a back bling that really set off her look! Her golden Romanesque sandals and braided headband are really cute. It is the little details which make this a really special girl skin and one of our favorite Fortnite skins of all time.

1. Ghoul Trooper

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Ghoul Trooper is a creepy take on the classic Ramirez outfit. This Fortnite zombie girl skin comes in three styles, but the most popular is the default turquoise cartoon style.

The default style looks just like Ramirez if she has decided to go to a Halloween party as a zombie! The fact we are given three very different styles for this 1,500 V Bucks skin is a huge part of the appeal. Her pale green zombie style is a bit more realistic with black lips and yellow eyes and deathly white hair! Ghoul Trooper’s pink skin version is a lot more cartoony and bright but she looks really cool with her blue hair and bright detailing. Whichever style you choose, you won’t be disappointed with Ghoul Trooper. Make sure you purchase her next time she shows up in the Halloween Item Shop!