Fortnite Chapter 5 Map – All Changes For Season 1

Chapter 5 is here and there is a brand new Fortnite map to explore. The biomes and areas have changed with new structures, buildings, and more! Read on to find out all about the new POIs and landmarks you will be able to discover in Fortnite Chapter 5.
What’s New in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Map?
No doubt you have updated Fortnite and are jumping in following the end of the downtime, so why not check out what the new map has to offer! There are new biomes and landmarks, as well as brand new places to make your favorite drop point on the Fortnite Chapter 5 map. Here are the named locations we know about currently in Fortnite Chapter 5:
- Rebel’s Roost
- Classy Courts
- Grand Glacier
- Hazy Hillside
- Fencing Fields
- Snooty Steppes
- Pleasant Piazza
- Ruined Reels
- Reckless Railways
- Ritzy Riviera
- Lavish Lair
Landmarks are also back so we have every landmark in Chapter 5 Season 1 right here:
- Abandoned Villa
- Beach Houses
- Coastal Airstrip
- Coastal Ruins
- Coastal Villa
- Fishing Spot
- Gas Station (1 – 3)
- Glacier
- Grasslands Villa
- House
- Island Mansion
- Junkyard
- Lovers Lodge
- Mini Market
- Mountain Rescue
- Nightclub
- North Tunnel
- Race Car Factory
- Research Station
- Rock Mansion
- Servant Quarter
- Society Cemetary
- South Tunnel
- Summit Camp
- Sun Ruin
- Water Mill (1 – 3)
- Water Pump
- Wind Turbines
- Wooded Isle
- Yacht
Best Place to Drop in Fortnite Chapter 5
Over the years, players have had their favorite POIs, sweatiest places to land (or avoid!) and best places to loot for materials or weapons. Here is the spot we think will become your next favorite place to drop in Fortnite Chapter 5:
- Runaway Train at Reckless Railways
This new system will allow you to move around the island while fighting boss NPCs and jump off at your new destination with some legendary loot!
That is everything we have for this new chapter’s map and where best to drop in Fortnite Chapter 5! For more Fortnite tips and hints why not check out the guides below.