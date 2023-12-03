Fortnite Chapter 5 Map – All Changes For Season 1

Chapter 5 is here and there is a brand new Fortnite map to explore. The biomes and areas have changed with new structures, buildings, and more! Read on to find out all about the new POIs and landmarks you will be able to discover in Fortnite Chapter 5.

What’s New in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Map?

No doubt you have updated Fortnite and are jumping in following the end of the downtime, so why not check out what the new map has to offer! There are new biomes and landmarks, as well as brand new places to make your favorite drop point on the Fortnite Chapter 5 map. Here are the named locations we know about currently in Fortnite Chapter 5:

Rebel’s Roost

Classy Courts

Grand Glacier

Hazy Hillside

Fencing Fields

Snooty Steppes

Pleasant Piazza

Ruined Reels

Reckless Railways

Ritzy Riviera

Lavish Lair

Landmarks are also back so we have every landmark in Chapter 5 Season 1 right here:

Abandoned Villa

Beach Houses

Coastal Airstrip

Coastal Ruins

Coastal Villa

Fishing Spot

Gas Station (1 – 3)

Glacier

Grasslands Villa

House

Island Mansion

Junkyard

Lovers Lodge

Mini Market

Mountain Rescue

Nightclub

North Tunnel

Race Car Factory

Research Station

Rock Mansion

Servant Quarter

Society Cemetary

South Tunnel

Summit Camp

Sun Ruin

Water Mill (1 – 3)

Water Pump

Wind Turbines

Wooded Isle

Yacht

Best Place to Drop in Fortnite Chapter 5

Over the years, players have had their favorite POIs, sweatiest places to land (or avoid!) and best places to loot for materials or weapons. Here is the spot we think will become your next favorite place to drop in Fortnite Chapter 5:

Runaway Train at Reckless Railways

This new system will allow you to move around the island while fighting boss NPCs and jump off at your new destination with some legendary loot!

That is everything we have for this new chapter’s map and where best to drop in Fortnite Chapter 5! For more Fortnite tips and hints why not check out the guides below.