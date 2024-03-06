Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Weapons – All Vaulted & Unvaulted Weapons

With a new Fortnite season comes new POIs, new NPCs, and new weapons! Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons will be a mix of the previous season’s offerings, plus a few extras. Let’s find out what weapons we can expect from Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons, including all vaulted and unvaulted weapons!

All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Weapons

New Mythic Weapons

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2’s theme is confirmed to be Greek myths and gods. This brings a whole host of possibilities as far as the Battle Pass and Item Shop are concerned, and will undoubtedly bring some interesting POIs. Leaks suggest that Greek myth NPCs will be added and each of them will have their own mythical weapons.

Image Source: Epic Games

So, here is what we know so far about each boss NPC and their respective mythical weapons:

Cerebus brings the Cerebus Shotgun

Medusa has a dark energy power but no mythical weapon is confirmed yet

Zeus will have a Lightning Bolt weapon

weapon Hades brings a Fire Chain

Poseidon has the Poseidon Trident weapon

weapon Ares brings back the Burst Rifle

Each boss will have three stages to beat to get their mythic weapons or power. It will most likely be an extended version of what players had to do to beat the boss NPCs in Chapter 5 Season 1. Additionally, a traversal item is being introduced in the form of wings, which will have a 30-second cooldown and can be found in chests and supply drops.

Image Source: Epic Games

Possible Vaulted Weapons for Chapter 5 Season 2

This season’s boss NPCs bring back the Tactical Shotgun and Burst Assault Rifle. This means they’ll likely return, alongside some regular weapons too. Some current ARs and shotguns will enter the vault, such as the Frenzy Auto Shotgun and the Nemesis AR. The Grapple Blade may disappear too, along with Shockwave Grenades, to make way for new traversal items.

That is all we know so far about the vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. We will keep you updated as we hear more! Keep up to date with the latest Fortnite news and tips such as the best XP maps and codes.