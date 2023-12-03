Fortnite Chapter 5 Update Size

Ae you ready for the new Fortnite chapter to begin? The Chapter 5 Season 1 download will be different sizes depending on the platform you play, so how many gigabytes will we have to spare? Find out the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 update size for all platforms below!

Image Credit: Epic Games

The new chapter update has arrived and downtime is now over, so you can jump into a Battle Royale on the brand new map. This new chapter update is a decent size as it contains a whole new Fortnite map and more, but each platform update differs in size.

So if you are wondering exactly how much you will need to download the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 update you can find your platform right here.

PlayStation: 22GB

22GB Xbox: 25GB

25GB PC: 30GB

To successfully update Fortnite on your platform just make sure you have enough space on your device. Turn on automatic updates so you won’t have to wait too long when every new season drops!

It is always good to remember that the servers are always super busy and you may not be able to jump into a game straight away. It usually takes an hour or so before the servers are up and running. Be patient, keep trying and eventually you will see everything that is new to this upcoming chapter!

What Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Bring?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is full of new and amazing features including a brand new map, new Battle Pass with cosmetics including a secret battle pass skin. This new map brings us fresh named locations and landmarks as well as a whole host of weapons. and other stuff…

This new chapter has been promised to be a real change to the usual Fortnite Battle Royale so we cannot wait to jump in and check it out!

For more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 hints and tips, including when you can play on the OG map again, check out our guides below.