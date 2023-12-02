When Is Fortnite OG Coming Back?

Chapter 4 caused a big stir when it ended with a season called Fortnite OG, which returned players to the battle royale’s very first island. Fortunately, it has been confirmed that Fortnite OG will return, though the true question is when that might happen. Here’s everything we currently know about it as we look towards the future of Fortnite.

Fortnite OG Return Explained

Several hours before the Big Bang Event, the official Fortnite Twitter account tweeted out a message stating surprise at the success of Fortnite OG. They included a brief mention of bringing it back as well.

Ngl the OG season far exceeded our expectations.



So much so that we’d like to bring it back… *opens 2024 roadmap doc*



In the meantime, see you on the Battle Bus 🤙 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2023

The only estimate we have for the return of Fortnite OG will be sometime in 2024, though it’s hard to know when. It will likely be before the summer because that’s when Epic Games developers typically take time off, and Fortnite OG requires weekly updates to refresh the content. It very well could happen at the same time it did this year, and we can look forward to a winter Fortnite OG return, but that is just a guess.

The greatness of Fortnite OG is that it mixed new Fortnite with the old, creating a new experience for all players. So, it’s unlikely that it would happen anywhere near the beginning of Chapter 5. At the same time, I definitely don’t expect it to appear as the Chapter closer again, so it could very well be Season 3 or 4 before it returns.

However, that’s not to say they couldn’t do some of what they did in early Chapter 4 and mix in old map sections so we could get a hybrid map that uses OG locations.

It’s too early to say, but we do at least know that Fortnite OG will return sometime in 2024. Until then, we will be covering Chapter 5 like crazy, and you can find some of our recent guides and news in the links below.