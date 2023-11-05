When Does Fortnite’s OG Season End? Answered

There’s a big old nostalgia party going on in the world’s biggest battle royale right now, and everyone is jumping back in to check it out. All good things must come to an end though, and you’re probably wondering when does Fortnite’s OG Season end? Here’s the answer.

The end date for Fortnite Chapter 4 OG Season has been revealed, with things set to wrap up on December 2, 2023. This end date is in accordance with the conclusion of the OG Season Battle Pass.

This makes it one of the shortest seasons in Fortnite’s history, with players having only a month to enjoy this blast from the past. Thankfully, the OG Season Battle Pass is also slightly shorter than usual, with a more manageable 50 levels to progress through. Still, you’ll need to be quick if you want to unlock all the new skins.

OG Season is all about speed, with each weekly update zipping further through the game’s history. Revisiting the past is great, but you don’t want to stay there forever, right?

The Battle Pass states that the OG season will end at 10pm ET on December 2, giving you enough time to check out all the map changes before the OG island goes back into the vault. As evidenced by the record concurrent player count in its first few days, players are clearly loving the opportunity to relive their Fortnite memories. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before Epic lets us return again.

So, now you know the answer to the question: when does Fortnite’s OG season end? If you need an extra boost through Season 5, we’ve got you covered with our complete guide on how to level up fast in Fortnite OG. Don’t forget to also check out more of our OG Season guides below.