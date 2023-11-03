Fortnite Just Broke Its Concurrent Player Record by a Huge Margin

People seem to be excited about Fortnite’s OG map returning, as the game has seen a record-breaking influx of players.

Following the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 and the return of the original map from the game’s first chapter, the game broke its old published record for concurrent players by over 300,000 players. This put its all-time peak player count at 3,313,794, up from the old total of 2,992,583.

Th feat was revealed by Twitter/X user Shiina shortly after the new season’s launch, who posted a screenshot of the accomplishment via one of the many sites that monitors Fortnite’s concurrent traffic using data provided by Epic Games.

For the first time since Epic Games published the stats, there are now 3,300,000 people playing the game at the same time 👀#FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/1MSX8hg9lo — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 3, 2023

What’s even more impressive is that this total has continued to climb. As of this article’s writing, the concurrent player count has continued to break its own record, with the current total sitting at 3,748,527 per Fortnite.gg. Chances are this total will continue to climb as more people log into the game over the course of the days and weeks to come.

This continues a stream of renewed interest in the game following the reveal of Chapter 4 Season 5’s theme. Returning players to the original map that was lost over the course of story-related updates and changes, the new season serves as a celebration of how far the series has come while also allowing players to revisit some of the franchise’s most beloved locals.

The return to older content won’t las long though, so players have been understandably determined to return to this beloved content while they can.

Those interested can currently jump into Fortnite to re-experience its OG map on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Android. For more on the game, be sure to take a look at our other guides, features, and articles down below.