Everyone likes to get some nice and powerful loot, right? But in order to get some in Fortnite, and especially on Loot Island, you’ll need to know all about how capture points work. Since Loot Island is a location that isn’t always on the island, it’s good to know all the information possible so you’ll be ready when the time comes to claim capture points. Let’s find out, then, how to claim Loot Island capture points in Fortnite.

How To Get Onto Loot Island in Fortnite

One thing to note is that Loot Island only ever appears during the latter stages of a Fortnite match, in the final couple of circles. Once the island rifts in, a marker will appear on the map to show where it is. Then get ready as everyone can go there and capture it. You can use zip lines or bounce pads to get onto it. Once you manage to get onto this floating island, you’ll spot a flag, encased in a circle. That is the capture point.

What you need to do now is step into that circle, and you will see a meter slowly starting to fill up. Stand still and wait for the meter to fill up. The wait is about 45-60 seconds, but once that is done, you can consider the location to be claimed. You’ll complete any quests tied to it, and get a bunch of loot to help you with the last few enemies.

Loot Island Location in Fortnite

The way Loot Island works is by spawning randomly on the Battle Royale map, but it will appear only when the remaining player count drops considerably. We know that chances are higher once that count starts to get between 30 and 15. But when that happens you will know. First, a sort of butterfly symbol will appear, that is your warning that the island will appear soon.

After a few seconds, the icon will disappear and in its place, you will see a marker on your map, so get ready to go and find the island. But better be quick, as all the other players on the map will get the same notification and might want to get the drop on you.

