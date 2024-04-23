lego fortnite feed animal treat
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides
PC
PlayStation
Xbox

How to Recruit Animals in LEGO Fortnite

Adopt animals to your LEGO farm!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 05:19 am

The huge 29.30 Fortnite update brings some extra features to play with in LEGO Fortnite. Now players can invite more villagers to join the homestead and make friends with the animals too! The village can now invite animals to be part of the family, so find out below how to recruit animals in LEGO Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

Recruiting Animals in LEGO Fortnite

Your village can now have up to 10 villagers, including animals, living at your homestead by enticing them with treats and comfort. Three of those places are exclusive to any animals you wish to recruit, while another four can be used to invite either villagers or animals. This means you can have seven animals recruited to your homestead!

To start recruiting animals, first you must choose which animals you would like wandering your farm. You can choose from sheep, cows, chickens, pigs, or a mix of all four! These animals act much like the villagers you recruit: they won’t come and live with you unless they have somewhere to sleep.

fortnite lego animal house build
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

To ensure they have a comfy place to rest, you should build an Animal House. Each animal will need to be assigned an Animal House, just like villagers need to be assigned beds. This new station not only gives them a place to stay but also allows you to feed them and farm them for resources easily. Once you have built some Animal Houses, you will unlock the recipe for the next essential ingredient: Animal Treats.

How to Tame Animals in LEGO Fortnite

As you know already, you can pet animals so they become friendly and drop resources. Well, now you can also feed them the Animal Treats you crafted to make friends out in the wild. But be warned: just because you feed them a treat, that doesn’t mean they will follow you willingly! There is a time limit on your journey back to the village and the walk back must be a calm one. If the animal encounters too many difficult moments they could run off. Be sure to bring plenty of Animal Treats in case you need to heal them or befriend them again.

recruit animal lego fortnite 1
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

There are a few things you could do to make the journey back to the village in one piece:

  • Pull the animal along using a fishing rod;
  • Use a vehicle to drive them back to the village;
  • Build bridges to move safely past obstacles;
  • Be patient and take your time!

As any good farmer knows, you must keep your animals happy if you expect them to stay and provide for you. Keep them fed and loved, and perhaps even build them some enrichment for their environment to keep them from getting bored. If you neglect your animals they will run off, leaving you with no furry friends!

As long as your animals are happy, they will produce constant resources for you:

AnimalResources
ChickensFeathers
Fertilizer
CowsMilk
Fertilizer
SheepWool
Fertilizer
PigsMushrooms
Fertilizer

Take care of every animal you recruit for your LEGO Fortnite village and they will take care of you! Come back for more LEGO Fortnite tips such as how to make a Power Cell, and the different cars you can build!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 23) – Full Schedule
Two characters in Monopoly GO.
Category: Guides
Guides
All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 23) – Full Schedule
Rowan Jones and others Rowan Jones and others Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Dice Dreams Free Rolls (April 23, 2024)
dice dreams feature
Category: Guides
Guides
Dice Dreams Free Rolls (April 23, 2024)
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Stay in the Circle (Zone Rush) Codes
Roblox Zone Rush Codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Stay in the Circle (Zone Rush) Codes
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 23) – Full Schedule
Two characters in Monopoly GO.
Category: Guides
Guides
All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 23) – Full Schedule
Rowan Jones and others Rowan Jones and others Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Dice Dreams Free Rolls (April 23, 2024)
dice dreams feature
Category: Guides
Guides
Dice Dreams Free Rolls (April 23, 2024)
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Stay in the Circle (Zone Rush) Codes
Roblox Zone Rush Codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Stay in the Circle (Zone Rush) Codes
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Apr 23, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.