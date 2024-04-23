The huge 29.30 Fortnite update brings some extra features to play with in LEGO Fortnite. Now players can invite more villagers to join the homestead and make friends with the animals too! The village can now invite animals to be part of the family, so find out below how to recruit animals in LEGO Fortnite.

Recruiting Animals in LEGO Fortnite

Your village can now have up to 10 villagers, including animals, living at your homestead by enticing them with treats and comfort. Three of those places are exclusive to any animals you wish to recruit, while another four can be used to invite either villagers or animals. This means you can have seven animals recruited to your homestead!

To start recruiting animals, first you must choose which animals you would like wandering your farm. You can choose from sheep, cows, chickens, pigs, or a mix of all four! These animals act much like the villagers you recruit: they won’t come and live with you unless they have somewhere to sleep.

To ensure they have a comfy place to rest, you should build an Animal House. Each animal will need to be assigned an Animal House, just like villagers need to be assigned beds. This new station not only gives them a place to stay but also allows you to feed them and farm them for resources easily. Once you have built some Animal Houses, you will unlock the recipe for the next essential ingredient: Animal Treats.

How to Tame Animals in LEGO Fortnite

As you know already, you can pet animals so they become friendly and drop resources. Well, now you can also feed them the Animal Treats you crafted to make friends out in the wild. But be warned: just because you feed them a treat, that doesn’t mean they will follow you willingly! There is a time limit on your journey back to the village and the walk back must be a calm one. If the animal encounters too many difficult moments they could run off. Be sure to bring plenty of Animal Treats in case you need to heal them or befriend them again.

There are a few things you could do to make the journey back to the village in one piece:

Pull the animal along using a fishing rod;

Use a vehicle to drive them back to the village;

Build bridges to move safely past obstacles;

Be patient and take your time!

As any good farmer knows, you must keep your animals happy if you expect them to stay and provide for you. Keep them fed and loved, and perhaps even build them some enrichment for their environment to keep them from getting bored. If you neglect your animals they will run off, leaving you with no furry friends!

As long as your animals are happy, they will produce constant resources for you:

Animal Resources Chickens Feathers

Fertilizer Cows Milk

Fertilizer Sheep Wool

Fertilizer Pigs Mushrooms

Fertilizer

Take care of every animal you recruit for your LEGO Fortnite village and they will take care of you! Come back for more LEGO Fortnite tips such as how to make a Power Cell, and the different cars you can build!

