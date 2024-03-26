How to Make Speeder, Hauler, & Offroader in LEGO Fortnite

After a long wait, players will finally get the chance to build real driveable vehicles in LEGO Fortnite. The Mechanical Mayhem update brings three different vehicles to craft so let’s find out how to make the Speeder, Hauler, and Offroader in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Unlock the Speeder, Hauler, and Offroader in LEGO Fortnite

The addition of the new Power Cell item in LEGO Fortnite brings a new world of possibilities for moving around the island. Each of the three new vehicles — the Speeder, the Hauler, and the Offroader — has its own purpose. The vehicles can be crafted by unlocking the recipe and then building with specific materials.

Speeder

Image Source: Epic Games

The Speeder is a one-seater vehicle perfect for solo players. Unlock the Speeder by adding the new Power Cell item to your inventory. This speedy little vehicle is a great way for a solo adventurer to visit different biomes in a day, or travel to the nearest pond for a spot of fishing.

Offroader

Image Source: Epic Games

The Offroader is bigger than the speeder and can hold up to four players. Unlock the Speeder by adding Flexwood to your inventory. The Speeder is great for a team of players who love a road trip and want to explore the biomes together.

Hauler

Image Source: Epic Games

The Hauler is the largest of the three new vehicles. Unlock the Hauler by adding Frostpine to your inventory. This heavy-duty vehicle is big enough to hold your friends and any spare materials you can fit on the back.

How to Craft a Vehicle in LEGO Fortnite

When you have unlocked the recipe, just go to your Build Menu. Find each vehicle part in the Toys section and either follow directions for each vehicle or craft your own! For it to be a properly working vehicle you will need the following items:

Power Center – where you place all your Power Cells to make the vehicle go.

Wheels – add Turnable and Powered Wheels to make sure you can control where you are driving to.

Seats – you need somewhere to sit so don’t forget to add at least one seat.

Now you can travel to anywhere in LEGO Fortnite quickly and easily! Where will your adventures take you? Why not drive to the nearest pond and see what fish you can catch?

