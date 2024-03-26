Category:
Guides
PC
PlayStation
Xbox

How to Make Speeder, Hauler, & Offroader in LEGO Fortnite

A wheely exciting update!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 06:45 am
lego fortnite vehicles feature
Image Source: Epic Games

After a long wait, players will finally get the chance to build real driveable vehicles in LEGO Fortnite. The Mechanical Mayhem update brings three different vehicles to craft so let’s find out how to make the Speeder, Hauler, and Offroader in LEGO Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock the Speeder, Hauler, and Offroader in LEGO Fortnite

The addition of the new Power Cell item in LEGO Fortnite brings a new world of possibilities for moving around the island. Each of the three new vehicles — the Speeder, the Hauler, and the Offroader — has its own purpose. The vehicles can be crafted by unlocking the recipe and then building with specific materials.

Speeder

the speeder in lego fortnite
Image Source: Epic Games

The Speeder is a one-seater vehicle perfect for solo players. Unlock the Speeder by adding the new Power Cell item to your inventory. This speedy little vehicle is a great way for a solo adventurer to visit different biomes in a day, or travel to the nearest pond for a spot of fishing.

Offroader

lego fortnite offroader
Image Source: Epic Games

The Offroader is bigger than the speeder and can hold up to four players. Unlock the Speeder by adding Flexwood to your inventory. The Speeder is great for a team of players who love a road trip and want to explore the biomes together.

Hauler

hauler lego fortnite
Image Source: Epic Games

The Hauler is the largest of the three new vehicles. Unlock the Hauler by adding Frostpine to your inventory. This heavy-duty vehicle is big enough to hold your friends and any spare materials you can fit on the back.

How to Craft a Vehicle in LEGO Fortnite

When you have unlocked the recipe, just go to your Build Menu. Find each vehicle part in the Toys section and either follow directions for each vehicle or craft your own! For it to be a properly working vehicle you will need the following items:

  • Power Center – where you place all your Power Cells to make the vehicle go.
  • Wheels – add Turnable and Powered Wheels to make sure you can control where you are driving to.
  • Seats – you need somewhere to sit so don’t forget to add at least one seat.

Now you can travel to anywhere in LEGO Fortnite quickly and easily! Where will your adventures take you? Why not drive to the nearest pond and see what fish you can catch?

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Roblox Revengers Dream Codes (March 2024)
Revengers Dream Roblox experience cover art
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Revengers Dream Codes (March 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (March 2024)
A Puzzle Piece in Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (March 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 26, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Events Today (March 26) – Full Schedule
Two characters in Monopoly GO.
Category: Guides
Guides
All Monopoly GO Events Today (March 26) – Full Schedule
Rowan Jones and others Rowan Jones and others Mar 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Roblox Revengers Dream Codes (March 2024)
Revengers Dream Roblox experience cover art
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Revengers Dream Codes (March 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (March 2024)
A Puzzle Piece in Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (March 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 26, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Events Today (March 26) – Full Schedule
Two characters in Monopoly GO.
Category: Guides
Guides
All Monopoly GO Events Today (March 26) – Full Schedule
Rowan Jones and others Rowan Jones and others Mar 26, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.