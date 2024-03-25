Category:
LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem Update v29.10 Patch Notes, Explained

Bring out your inner gearhead.
Cameron Waldrop
Published: Mar 25, 2024 04:17 pm
Image Source: Epic Games

LEGO Fortnite is getting its first major update of the new season, and there’s plenty for players to enjoy. However, there are many changes and additions, and keeping track of them can be tough. We’re here to break down everything new in LEGO Fortnite v29.10 and give you all the juicy details.

LEGO Fortnite v.29.10 Mechanical Mayhem Changes & Additions

LEGO Fortnite is getting mechanical, which means sizeable updates to things like traversal and building.

Vehicles

Perhaps the biggest addition will be three new vehicle builds to help you explore your LEGO world. You won’t just be given the recipes for these, either. Instead, you’ll have to complete one small task for each.

  • Speeder: add a Power Cell (introduced in v29.10) to your inventory.
  • Offroader: add Flexwood to your inventory.
  • Hauler: add Frostpine to your inventory.
LEGO Fortnite Speeder Vehicle
Image Source: Epic Games

If you don’t want to wait to find these recipes, you can try putting together your custom vehicle. This will also require specific vehicle parts, such as Power Centers (Engines), Wheels, and Seats. Otherwise, you can use all the parts you already have to build it up.

Regarding fuel, the game introduces the Compost Bin to help you create Bio Mass. Once you create any Bio Mass, you will unlock the recipe for the Power Cell to run a vehicle’s Power Center.

For any repair work, you’ll have to find a wrench. As for nighttime exploration, you can attach an Illuminator to your vehicle (recipe learned by picking up a Thermal Fish).

Upcoming Characters

If you look at the main image Epic Games released with the update, you will see a vehicle on the right side with Groot in it. If you look closer, you can definitely tell that Drax the Destroyer is next to Groot, meaning he will soon be coming to the item shop.

Mechanical Mayhem is also adding more LEGO styles to older skins, and that full list is in the official patch notes.

Other than that, these are all the important parts to know about LEGO Fortnite v.29.10. What do you think about vehicles? Are you going to create your own or follow build plans? Let us know in the comments.

Read Article Warframe: Incarnon Weapon Tier List (March 2024)
Warframe Incarnon Weapon tier list
Category: Guides
Guides
Warframe: Incarnon Weapon Tier List (March 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 25, 2024
Read Article All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Characters & Voice Actors
Dragon's Dogma 2 NPC character captain brant
Category: Guides
Guides
All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Characters & Voice Actors
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Mar 25, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock the Trickster Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2
dragon's dogma 2 trickster with illusion
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Unlock the Trickster Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Mar 25, 2024
Cameron Waldrop
Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has been lucky enough to review many really great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs.