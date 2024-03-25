LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem Update v29.10 Patch Notes, Explained

LEGO Fortnite is getting its first major update of the new season, and there’s plenty for players to enjoy. However, there are many changes and additions, and keeping track of them can be tough. We’re here to break down everything new in LEGO Fortnite v29.10 and give you all the juicy details.

LEGO Fortnite v.29.10 Mechanical Mayhem Changes & Additions

LEGO Fortnite is getting mechanical, which means sizeable updates to things like traversal and building.

Vehicles

Perhaps the biggest addition will be three new vehicle builds to help you explore your LEGO world. You won’t just be given the recipes for these, either. Instead, you’ll have to complete one small task for each.

Speeder : add a Power Cell (introduced in v29.10) to your inventory.

: add a Power Cell (introduced in v29.10) to your inventory. Offroader : add Flexwood to your inventory.

: add Flexwood to your inventory. Hauler: add Frostpine to your inventory.

If you don’t want to wait to find these recipes, you can try putting together your custom vehicle. This will also require specific vehicle parts, such as Power Centers (Engines), Wheels, and Seats. Otherwise, you can use all the parts you already have to build it up.

Regarding fuel, the game introduces the Compost Bin to help you create Bio Mass. Once you create any Bio Mass, you will unlock the recipe for the Power Cell to run a vehicle’s Power Center.

For any repair work, you’ll have to find a wrench. As for nighttime exploration, you can attach an Illuminator to your vehicle (recipe learned by picking up a Thermal Fish).

Upcoming Characters

If you look at the main image Epic Games released with the update, you will see a vehicle on the right side with Groot in it. If you look closer, you can definitely tell that Drax the Destroyer is next to Groot, meaning he will soon be coming to the item shop.

Mechanical Mayhem is also adding more LEGO styles to older skins, and that full list is in the official patch notes.

Other than that, these are all the important parts to know about LEGO Fortnite v.29.10. What do you think about vehicles? Are you going to create your own or follow build plans? Let us know in the comments.

