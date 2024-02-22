Fishing can now be your favorite pastime in LEGO Fortnite! As you stand peacefully at the water’s edge you will catch a myriad of amazing aquatic creatures. Find out below about all fish types in LEGO Fortnite.

What Fish Can You Catch in LEGO Fortnite?

There are currently 15 types of fish to catch in LEGO Fortnite. From your generic Flopper to amazing spicy fish, these little creatures can be caught using the new Fishing rod tool. Once you are levelled up enough you can also invite the new villager Turk to join and help you with your fishing needs.

Here are the fish you can catch right now in:

Orange Flopper

Blue Flopper

Green Flopper

Vendetta Flopper

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Purple Thermal Fish

Raven Thermal Fish

Silver Thermal Fish

Blue Slurp Fish

Purple Slurp Fish

Yellow Slurp Fish

Blue Small Fry

Cuddle Jelly Fish

Slurp Jelly Fish

Molten Spicy Fish

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Make sure you visit different biomes to see what fishy variations you can catch. Each fish usually comes in a variety of rarities too, from Common to Legendary. Other factors which determine the fish type are weather, time of day, and rod type. A high-level fishing rod is more likely to catch a high-rarity fish in LEGO Fortnite. If you are having trouble catching fish, you can craft a Bait Bucket to entice the scaly animals to your hook.

Fish can be used in a few different recipes which you will discover as you catch each one. New food items are available using the Food Processor, which is craftable after you use the Lumber Mill. If you prefer grilled fish, you can use the Grill and create smoked fish or sushi.

Start fishing in LEGO Fortnite now by crafting your first Fishing Rod and see what you can catch today!