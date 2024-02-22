Guides

How To Make Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite

Gone fishin!

using fishing rod fortnite lego
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Fishing has been a part of regular Fortnite for a long time, and it has finally been introduced to LEGO Fortnite! Now you can fish for Floppers and resources in any body of water if you have a Fishing Rod. Read on to find out how to make a Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Craft a Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite

If you want to go fishing in LEGO Fortnite, you will first need to craft a Fishing Rod. You can unlock the recipe by obtaining some key ingredients and then go to your Crafting Bench to make the tool. Here is what you will need to unlock each Fishing Rod:

Fishing Rod RarityCrafting Bench LevelMaterials Needed
Common Fishing RodLevel 1 Crafting BenchCord
Uncommon Fishing RodLevel 2 Crafting BenchKnotroot
Rare Fishing RodLevel 3 Crafting BenchFlexwood
Epic Fishing RodLevel 4 Crafting BenchFrostpine
crafting bench fortnite lego fishing rod
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The ingredients for each Fishing Rod are simple to obtain, and you only need one of each to craft the rod of your choice. The tricky bit of getting the higher rarity rods is upgrading your Crafting Bench! Here is what you will need for each Crafting Bench level upgrade:

  • Common Crafting Bench – 3 Wood + 5 Granite
  • Uncommon Crafting Bench – 3 Shell + 8 Plank
  • Rare Crafting Bench – 3 Sand Shell + 6 Sand Claw + 12 Knotroot = 15 Marble Slab
  • Epic Crafting Bench – 1 Brute Scale + 15 Copper Bar + 25 Obsidian Slab

How to Use a Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite

fishing in lego fortnite
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once you have crafted your Fishing Rod you can interact with any body of water. The rod will show when you can reel in your catch by holding down (not just tapping!) the interact button again. Any fish you catch can be used in recipes and crafting when you get back to camp!

Different fish can be caught in different biomes of the map and there are even legendary rarity fish to be discovered. Remember: the better the Fishing rod, the better the catch!

