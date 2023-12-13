All Biomes in LEGO Fortnite, Listed

LEGO Fortnite has taken the player base by storm with a new survival/crafting game for players to get into when they’re not playing the regular battle royale mode, and there’s plenty to see and do. Here’s a breakdown of every biome in LEGO Fortnite.

Every Biome in LEGO Fortnite Explained

There are a total of four biomes in LEGO Fortnite at the time of writing, though it’s entirely possible that Epic Games could add even more to the game with future updates. The four biomes are the Grasslands, Dry Valley, Shores, and Frostlands.

Each biome offers up different kinds of materials and resources for you to collect, and you’ll need to upgrade your gear and village as you progress through the game.

Grasslands

Image Source: Epic Games

You can think of the Grasslands biome as kind of like the starter biome in LEGO Fortnite. This is where you’ll build your first campfire and base, and you’ll likely use this as your main base of operations when you head out to explore.

There are wolves to be found here, but generally speaking, the monsters you encounter in the Grasslands are pretty mild. There are also plenty of animals you can chase around for Fertilizer if you need some.

Dry Valley

Image Source: Epic Games

This is likely the second biome you’ll be looking to visit in LEGO Fortnite after you’ve gotten comfortable with the Grasslands. The Dry Valley is the only biome in the game with cactus plants, which can be broken with a Rare Forest Axe to get Flexwood.

You’ll need to visit the Dry Valley to get the next level of materials you need to keep upgrading your village. However, the monsters here are also much more vicious. There are Sand Wolves, Sand Rollers, and Sand Brutes to be wary of, so make sure you’re well-equipped before heading in.

In addition to that, it’s possible to overheat during the day, but freeze from the cold temperatures at night. This is a huge step up from the Grasslands, so craft some temperature resistance foods to prepare.

Shores

Image Source: Epic Games

The Shores biome is a little more dangerous than the Grasslands, and it’s usually located at the sides of the map, near the water and the coast. This biome doesn’t offer all that much in the way of new materials, and it’s possible to encounter Sand Rollers here as well.

There’s not much to do or explore around here, though we suppose it can be a nice location for setting up your second base.

Frostlands

Image Source: Epic Games

Finally, the Frostlands is probably the most deadly biome in LEGO Fortnite right now. As the name suggests, you’ll freeze to death here if you’re not adequately prepared. It’s also packed with Frost variants of the previous enemies you’ve encountered, but you’ll need to come here to get Frostpine and other valuable materials to properly upgrade your village.

And those are all the biomes currently available in LEGO Fortnite. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.