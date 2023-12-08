Figuring out how to get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite is crucial if you want to craft some of the game’s rarer items. It’ll require plenty of exploration, so we’ll explain where to find Flexwood and how to use it best.

How to Get LEGO Fortnite Flexwood

The only place to get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite is in the desert biome. If your seed started in the desert you’re lucky, but others will have to go hunting across the map for a desert.

Once you’ve made it to a desert biome, chop down any cactus you seen around you. You’ll want to use an axe, which performs best when harvesting wood-based resources. However, the base axe will just bounce off a cactus, so it needs to be of green/uncommon rarity or better.

A few hits should do the trick, adding raw Flexwood to your inventory. Smaller cactuses drop three Flexwood blocks, while the larger ones will give you five.

How to Use LEGO Fortnite Flexwood

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite, you need to figure out what to do with it. When you put raw Flexwood into a Lumber Mill, it will convert into Flexwood Rods. These are a crafting ingredient, used for weapons and materials.

Some of the items you can craft with Flexwood or Flexwood Rods are as follows:

Low Dining Table (Shogun Palace Kitchen)

Essence Table: Used to enchant weapons

Loom: Used to create fabric objects like Silk and Wool

Knight Shield

Health Charm: Increases max health

Glider

With that, you know how to get and use this item in LEGO Fortnite. For more, check out how to travel faster and how to plant seeds, plus plenty more guides below.