How to Build and Upgrade Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite

If you want to survive LEGO Fortnite, you will have to craft and build. This includes building yourself a Crafting Bench, but it won’t be long before its usefulness wanes. For that reason exactly, there is a way to upgrade the Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite, but it won’t be a quick process you can do right after you first make one.

LEGO Fortnite Upgrading The Crafting Bench

Crafting Bench Recipe

Once you have spawned into LEGO Fortnite for the first time, you’ll want to punch a few plants and pick up plenty of granite. Enough of both should award you the recipe for the Crafting Bench. It costs three pieces of wood and five pieces of granite. To make it, open your Build menu using the button/key shown in the bottom left of your screen. It can be easily placed down wherever you wish, but it would be wise to drop it next to a Campfire for when it gets dark.

Imae Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Upgrading Your Crafting Bench

When you walk up to use the Crafting Bench, press the button to open it, and there will be two sections. You have the option of looking at the Crafting Recipes and Bench Upgrade tabs. The latter will show you exactly what you need and refers to the new recipes an upgraded bench unlocks as “intermediate tools, weapons, survival equipment, and accessories.”

For the first upgrade, you’ll need eight Planks that you’ll have to carve yourself and three shells that drop from the Roller creatures.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

These aren’t things that you’ll find around your starting area, so this is the point you’ll have to start venturing out to explore. Also, it’s always better for resource pooling to bring a couple of friends along. This will make collecting the necessary materials much faster and more enjoyable.

As the Crafting Bench is key to creating all the more complicated recipes, you’ll certainly want to keep it upgraded as you go. For more of our LEGO Fortnite guides, check out our links below. We’ll do our best to help you survive in the blocky wilds.