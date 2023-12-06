Fortnite has had creatures big and small roaming its islands over the years and now they are coming to LEGO Fortnite. Although some of the same animals are similar this is an entirely new game mode so some of the creatures will be different too.

Read on to find out which animals you can find in our LEGO Fortnite creatures list.

All Animals in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite will be introducing a range of creatures, both friendly and aggressive. Of course we will see some classic Fortnite chickens, fierce wolves and the Loot Llama but there will be many more! One of the prettiest animals arriving in LEGO Fortnite will be the butterfly shown below. Looks an awful lot like the zero point butterfly from Fortnite Season 6, don’t you think?

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

According to iFireMonkey on X/Twitter who posts a lot of Fortnite leaks, LEGO Fortnite will also introduce the following creatures:

Brute (Normal, Frost, Sand)

Bull

Chicken

Cow

Ram

Rocky (Normal, Boomer, Sandy, Snowy)

Sheep

Wolf (Normal, Desert, Loot Llama, Skeleton, White)

Crab

Scorpion (Normal, Frost, Sand)

Spider (Normal, Frost, Sand)

See them in action in the official LEGO Fortnite trailer below!

Where these animals will be and what they will be doing in LEGO Fortnite is yet to be seen but we are sure they will make an exciting addition! The new LEGO Fortnite game mode is all about survival and crafting so there is no doubt these creatures will act as either sources of forgeable materials or as dangerous foes. Or both!

We will keep you updated on any more information on how you can interact with these creatures as soon as we know more. Until then why not check out our guides below for further hints and tips for LEGO Fortnite including how to get and use Storage Chests in LEGO Fortnite.