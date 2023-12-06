Epic Games’ new LEGO mode brings something a bit different to the Fortnite world. There will be a lot more to explore and find in this new world, including Storage Chests. Read on to find out how to get and use Storage Chests in LEGO Fortnite!

How to Find and Use Storage Chests in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

Storage Chests don’t seem to be the same as regular Fortnite Battle Royale chests, which contain loot to use during a match. These are designed to store loot you have already made or found while playing LEGO Fortnite. According to iFireMonkey on X, Storage Chests will come in a variety of rarities and sizes from Small to Grand. The larger the Storage Chest, the more items you can safely store inside, ready to use another time. Storage Chests will have the following storage capacities:

Small (Brown) Storage Chests will store up to 10 items

Medium (Green) Storage Chests will store up to 16 items

Large (White) Storage Chests will store up to 20 items

Grand (Beige) Storage Chests will store up to 24 items

Legendary (Gold) Storage Chests will store up to 30 items

You can see these chests in action below thanks to LunakisLeaks on X:

There are no official details as to where these chests will be found, or how to possibly create them during a Fortnite LEGO game. They could be found randomly around the island or crafted by the player using LEGO bricks. We will update you as soon as we know more about what they can do!

As we know, Fortnite’s LEGO game mode won’t be a carbon copy of the regular Fortnite Battle Royale game. Despite details being held secret until the game mode’s release we do know a few features that will be added. These new features and items include:

LEGO themed skins

Ziplines

Campfires

Catapults

Map Markers

Storage Chests

That is all we have on LEGO Fortnite Storage Chests!