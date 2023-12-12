How to Make Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is full of exotic materials and bloodthirsty creatures, yet copper bars don’t fit those categories. They are just dull ingots made out of copper. Nevertheless, copper bars in LEGO Fortnite are essential to your LEGO Fortnite adventure, so let’s look at how you can make them.

How to Get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite

Copper Bars have many uses in LEGO Fortnite, but the primary one is for assembling rare swords. These won’t turn the game into a monster-farming simulator, but the damage boost will surely come in handy. Here is the whole process broken down: Find a Dry Valley biome and enter a Lava Cave Dry Valleys are desert biomes in LEGO Fortnite. Every cave you stumble upon while roaming one of these will be a Lava Cave, so enter whichever you like. Gather Blast cores, Obsidian, Brightcores, and Copper You can get blast cores when you kill lava crabs or in chests that spawn inside the cave. Obsidian, Brightcores, and copper all appear on the walls and the roof of the cavern. Although, you must have a rare or better pickaxe to mine them.

Build a Metal Smelter You can find the metal smelter in the Utility section of the building menu. The recipe requires three blast cores, 15 Brightcores, and 35 Obsidian slabs. Start Crafting Copper Bars Interact with the metal smelter to start crafting. Select the copper bar from the left and assign the recipe. Add the materials to the smelter by clicking the + and – signs at the top of the crafting menu. Pick up the bars once the craft is done Each copper bar takes about 20 seconds to craft, so you will have plenty of time to finish other tasks until the crafting process is over.

How to Use Copper Bars in Lego Fortnite

Once you have them in your inventory, you can use copper bars to build stuff or make tools and gear. The most important ones are on the Crafting Bench. Here is a short list of everything you can craft with copper bars:

Weapons and tools : Purple Forest Axe, Blue Shovel, Blue Longsword

: Purple Forest Axe, Blue Shovel, Blue Longsword Gear : Blue Knight Shield, Regeneration Charm, Grappler, Charm of Resilience

: Blue Knight Shield, Regeneration Charm, Grappler, Charm of Resilience Utility and toys : Oven and Wooden crate

: Oven and Wooden crate Building blocks: Sinks and Lighting

That covers everything you need to make copper bars in LEGO Fortnite. Another craft that you need to read about is the one for malachite, as it can be tricky. For all other LEGO Fortnite guides and news, check out the links we provided below.